Fasten Faster with Versatile New Ratcheting Multi-Bit Drivers from GEARWRENCH

The GEARWRENCH Ratcheting Multi-Bit Drivers are available in two versions: an incredible 19-in-1 option (80191R) with interchangeable S2 steel bits that cover the most common applications for everyday use, and a 6-in-1 stubby version (80061R) for better access in tight spots.

"We heard professional technicians complain about other multi-bit drivers not having the right size options, being a pain to keep organized and causing real pain in their hands with poor handles," said GEARWRENCH product manager Jarrett Wolf. "Our new multi-bit drivers are designed to help users move quickly and comfortably while keeping the bits neatly organized right where they want them."

Each features a full-metal high-torque ratchet mechanism that allows for faster driving to get you on to what's next. And when you need a different size, the end-cap storage keeps bits organized and easy to access. Of course, high torque can put a strain on the user's hands, but the GEARWRENCH Ratcheting Multi-Bit Drivers are made with an ergonomic dual-material tri-lobe handle for superior comfort for everyday usage. Last but not least, the handles are also oil and solvent resistant, perfect for automotive and industrial pros looking to keep their tools clean and in good working order.

For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

