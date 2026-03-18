FASTER Asset Solutions Expands Access to Fleet Technology Through Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative Purchasing Program

New contract provides Florida public agencies with streamlined access to fleet management technology that improves safety, operational visibility, and resource efficiency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTER Asset Solutions, a Transit Technologies company and provider of fleet management information system (FMIS) technology for government agencies and commercial fleets, today announced it has been awarded a contract under the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Cooperative Purchasing Program through the Host Sheriff Procurement model.

The designation provides eligible sheriffs' offices, municipalities, counties, and other public agencies across Florida with a streamlined and compliant purchasing pathway to deploy FASTER's fleet management technology without conducting a separate solicitation process.

The contract strengthens Transit Technologies' mission to help public-sector organizations modernize operations through connected mobility and asset management technology.

Through the Host Sheriff Procurement structure, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office serving as the lead agency for select solicitations, the FSA Cooperative Purchasing Program enables agencies to:

Access pre-vetted and competitively solicited vendors

Reduce procurement complexity and timelines

Support mission-critical programs that benefit law enforcement agencies across the state

Today, FASTER supports approximately 40 public agencies across Florida, including law enforcement, public works, utilities, fire & EMS, and parks and recreation. These organizations rely on FASTER's platform to improve fleet reliability, increase operational transparency, and better manage critical public assets.

"Florida agencies need technology they can trust to keep fleets reliable, accountable, and ready to serve," said Dan Levy, President of FASTER Asset Solutions. "This contract removes barriers to adoption and makes it easier for agencies across the state to access proven technology that strengthens maintenance operations, improves safety, and helps organizations make smarter use of public resources."

Established in 1993, the Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative Purchasing Program provides more than 400 agencies across Florida access to trusted, competitively vetted vendors. The program helps public agencies save time and resources while supporting efficient and compliant purchasing.

FASTER's cloud-based platform enables agencies to automate maintenance operations, track asset lifecycles, manage parts and inventory, and improve fleet-wide visibility. These capabilities help organizations reduce downtime, strengthen safety programs, and optimize the performance of vehicles and critical equipment.

Together, these solutions deliver the insight and accountability agencies need to improve service delivery, reduce operational costs, and better serve their communities.

"This award is about removing friction from the buying process," Levy said. "Public agencies are under increasing pressure to do more with limited time, staff, and budgets. Cooperative purchasing helps them move forward faster and with confidence."

To introduce agencies to the contract and share practical fleet management insights, FASTER will host an introductory webinar with NAFA on March 31 at 1 p.m. featuring Leon County Sheriff's Office Fleet Management Division Director Timothy Coxwell.

Coxwell, CAFM, CPFP, CEM, leads an award-winning fleet operation recognized by multiple NAFA 100 Best Fleets and ASE Blue Seal of Excellence distinctions.

"We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to a strong and productive partnership," said Matt Dunagan, Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association, in a letter welcoming FASTER to the program. "We appreciate FASTER's commitment to innovation, service, and excellence."

For more information or to schedule a demo through the FSA Cooperative Purchasing Program, visit

https://fasterasset.com/florida-sheriffs-association-vendor.

About FASTER

FASTER provides cloud-based fleet and asset management software trusted by public sector organizations to track, maintain, and optimize vehicles, equipment, and infrastructure with data-driven confidence. FASTER solutions are also available through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), NPP, and GSA purchasing programs, enabling agencies to access technology through multiple compliant procurement pathways.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility and fleet operations, helping agencies connect communities, optimize assets, and deliver services safely and efficiently. Across its portfolio of solutions, the company enables agencies and operators to modernize mobility systems, improve operational visibility, and enhance rider and fleet experiences through data-driven technology.

SOURCE Transit Technologies