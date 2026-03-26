Transit Technologies Appoints Magali Daumas as Vice President of Marketing to Advance Product Marketing, Brand & GTM Strategy

Industry veteran to lead product marketing, brand and go-to-market strategy across a growing mobility technology portfolio by innovating with purpose and delivering meaningful outcomes for agencies and the communities we serve.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions powering modern mobility systems, today announced the appointment of Magali Daumas as Vice President of Marketing | Brand & GTM Strategy. In this role, Daumas will lead product marketing, brand, and go-to-market strategy across the company's expanding portfolio, strengthening how Transit Technologies brings its innovative mobility platform to market.

Daumas joins with more than 20 years of global marketing leadership experience across B2B technology organizations. She is known for translating complex technologies into clear, compelling value propositions that drive growth, deepen client engagement, and differentiate brands in competitive markets.

She will work closely with Evan Harder, Vice President of Marketing | Revenue, to elevate brand strategy, sharpen product positioning, and strengthen alignment across marketing, product, and sales. Daumas will report to Nurcan (Nunu) Dueman Yates, Chief Product Officer, who leads Product, Marketing, and RFP as part of the company's integrated, AI-first platform strategy.

"Magali brings a powerful combination of strategic vision and executional excellence," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "As we continue to scale our AI-first platform, her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening how we communicate our value, differentiate in the market, and support the agencies we serve."

"Bringing product, marketing, and go-to-market execution closer together is essential to scaling innovation," said Dueman Yates. "Magali's expertise will ensure our solutions are clearly positioned, deeply understood, and effectively delivered for greater impact to the agencies and communities."

Daumas' appointment underscores Transit Technologies' commitment to aligning product innovation with market execution. Under Dueman Yates' leadership, the company has unified Product, Marketing, and RFP to accelerate innovation, enhance go-to-market effectiveness, and deliver greater value to clients.

"At Transit Technologies, the mission is clear — improving quality of life through safe, reliable mobility for all," said Daumas. "I'm excited to join a team that is innovating with purpose and delivering meaningful outcomes. I look forward to strengthening how we bring our value and solutions to market."

This appointment reflects Transit Technologies' continued investment in leadership and its commitment to the next phase of growth across its AI-driven mobility platform.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility by connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and helping eliminate the transit equity gap. The company delivers integrated software solutions that enable public transit agencies, campus transportation systems, airports, and specialized mobility providers to operate more efficiently and provide exceptional rider experiences through data-driven technology.

SOURCE Transit Technologies