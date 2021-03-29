'Fastest-Growing' California Staffing Firm SkillsetGroup Nearly Doubles Revenue

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine this month revealed that SkillsetGroup, a dynamic staffing company focusing on manufacturing, engineering, IT and technical staffing is not only the fastest-growing staffing company in California for a fourth year running, but its high on the list of fastest-growing companies in the state, overall.

Inc. places SkillSet at 36 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, a list of the most prestigious of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We're proud of our SkillsetGroup team members, who have outperformed themselves year after year," said founder and CEO Clint Armstrong. "While many businesses were decimated or shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, we thrived as our mission of creating a culture of long-term retention helped stabilize our revenues and grow our customer base. We opened a new office in Riverside in 2020. This year, we're poised to occupy a new, local headquarters and expand out-of-state to Texas and Nevada."

The companies on the Inc. list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy.

SkillsetGroup nearly doubled its revenue from $24 million in 2019 to $47 million in 2020, despite economic pressures of the pandemic. This year, the company predicts revenues reaching $68 million, Armstrong said.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california

About SkillsetGroup:

Founded in Orange County in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Ana, Skillset has locations in Commerce, Riverside, Santa Fe Springs and Paramount with nearly 100 internal employees. From accounting to aerospace, from executive search to unskilled labor, Skillset can serve all your staffing and HR/payroll outsourcing needs, no matter what skillset the job requires.

