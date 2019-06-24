Fastmarkets AMM Crowns Winners of 2019 Steel Awards

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 10th annual Fastmarkets AMM Awards for Steel Excellence were announced on Tuesday, June 18 at the annual dinner held at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.

"Our winners, [together with all the finalists], have shown excellence in each of the award categories. It was clear in each case that the beneficiary of their outstanding efforts were their customers across the steel supply chain, ultimately contributing to the vibrancy and sustainability of the global steel industry," Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani said. The winners will be profiled in the July/August issue of Metal Market Magazine.

The Fastmarkets AMM Awards for Steel Excellence is one of the most prestigious and recognizable awards programs for the global steel industry. The program has recognized world-class innovation and excellence in steel and related industries for companies throughout the steel supply chain and by key partners to the industry. Winners have demonstrated best-in-class practices to achieve outstanding results as measured by global standards.

Also recognized as Industry Advocate of the Year was US Representative Conor Lamb (Democrat, Pennsylvania), who represents the Pittsburgh region - home to steel companies and steel industry employees. Lamb is chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, which works to strengthen the steel industry and protect steel jobs.

The 2019 Awards for Steel Excellence winners are:

Best Innovation: Product – TMK Ipsco

Best Innovation: Process – ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Best Mergers and Acquisitions – GFG Alliance

Best Operational Improvements – Outokumpu Americas

Financial Services Provider of the Year – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Legal Services Provider of the Year – Wiley Rein LLP

Information Technology Provider of the Year – Quintiq

Steel Producer of the Year – Nucor Corp

Environmental Responsibility/Stewardship – JSW Steel ( USA ) Inc

) Inc Scrap Company of the Year – Ferrous Processing & Trading Co

Tube and Pipe Producer of the Year – Trinity Products LLC

Service Center of the Year – Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Raw Materials/Consumables Provider of the Year – Ecovery LLC

Nominations for the 11th annual Awards for Steel Excellence will open in October. Participation is open to steel producers, service centers, scrap companies, pipe and tube producers and suppliers of critical materials and services to the steel industry.

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for the global metals, mining and forest products markets. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB, Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market respectively), Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. Its team of more than 400 people are located in 14 global offices including London, Boston, New York, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Brussels and São Paulo. Fastmarkets is part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LSE:ERM), a listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Euromoney is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global commodities, banking and asset management markets.

SOURCE Fastmarkets

Related Links

https://www.fastmarkets.com

