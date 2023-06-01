Fastmarkets demerges from Delinian

Fastmarkets

01 Jun, 2023

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets today announces that it has completed the planned demerger from Delinian, formerly known as Euromoney Institutional Investor plc. As part of the transaction, Fastmarkets is now backed by private equity firm, Astorg.

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) serving the metals, mining, forest products, energy transition and agriculture markets with over 10,000 customers globally. Fastmarkets' growth is fuelled by its reputation as the trusted provider of mission critical price data, benchmarks, forecasts and market analyses from more than 200 reporters and analysts globally across its core commodity markets. This data helps customers navigate complex, volatile and often opaque end markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history with more than 500 employees spread across the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium, and Finland. 

The demerger will enable Fastmarkets to pursue a tailored strategy as an independent business led by CEO Raju Daswani and a dedicated management team. Fastmarkets will seek to continue organic and inorganic growth through the development of the business, targeting operational improvements and making strategic acquisitions.  

James Davis, Partner at Astorg, said:  "Since our acquisition, the Fastmarkets business has performed very strongly and having now completed the demerger, which represents a significant milestone for the business, we can focus solely on supporting Raju and the team in pursuing our growth plans."

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, said: "This is an exciting time for Fastmarkets given our position at the forefront of new energy transition-related markets. Being backed by an ambitious investor will help us accelerate our plans for new products and underpin the continued growth of our business."

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) and information provider for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics and events for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and new generation energy markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history built on trust and deep market knowledge. It has more than 500 employees spread across global locations in the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium and Finland.

ABOUT ASTORG

Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €20 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance, and capital they need to achieve their growth plans. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

