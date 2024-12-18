Fastmarkets launches new voluntary carbon pricing to drive transparency in carbon markets

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, a leading international price-reporting agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its voluntary carbon pricing and news service. This new initiative positions Fastmarkets as a critical resource for businesses and investors navigating the complexities of sustainability-focused decisions. It also marks an important step in Fastmarkets' expansion into the voluntary carbon market, with a comprehensive analytical release set to launch in 2025, complementing this price data with forecasts and insights into the broader carbon credit market for even greater transparency and customer benefit.

The initial pricing and news launch focuses on regional project type assessments, differentials, and the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). These assessments are set to meet the increasing demand for transparency from industries such as aviation, where the need for robust carbon offsetting solutions is growing rapidly. Further assessments to be released in 2025 will expand the coverage into the wider voluntary carbon market.

The voluntary carbon markets are crucial for businesses and countries working toward carbon emission reduction targets. However, the voluntary carbon markets can be fragmented, opaque and marked by a lack of transparent pricing. Project type, quality, geography, vintage and co-benefits can all impact the value of a credit, making it difficult for buyers and sellers to navigate the market. Fastmarkets' new service addresses these challenges by providing reliable, objective and timely information, enabling stakeholders to confidently partake in and benefit from carbon trading. As more companies and countries look to meet their carbon emission reduction targets in the coming years, clear price references across the different project sectors are required to allow the market to scale.

The granularity in assessments we produce allows for deeper analysis into what is driving the market. While news and insights into policy developments, issuance and retirements, and supply dynamics will keep you informed and allow for more confident decision-making when navigating the voluntary carbon market.

"In a nascent market that's full of potential yet marked by complexities, Fastmarkets is committed to elevating transparency," Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani said. "Our comprehensive price references across various project sectors will empower the market to scale efficiently."

Sam Carew, strategic markets editor for voluntary carbon at Fastmarkets, added, "Our goal is to deliver granular assessments that provide valuable insights to project developers, industry analysts, and market participants, thus enhancing their ability to manage procurement needs and market trends with precision."

Impact and benefits of Fastmarkets' voluntary carbon pricing and news service

Buyers of carbon credits have access to transparent and robust pricing data across multiple projects and regions, allowing for informed procurement decisions and effective management of carbon credit investments.

Project developers receive insights into project-specific areas, helping them anticipate the value of their credits and capitalize on price premiums for differentiated offerings, like native species ARR.

Market analysts benefit from comprehensive coverage of policy changes, issuance, retirements, and supply trends, providing actionable intelligence for strategic planning.

Financial managers leverage Fastmarkets' trusted price references for effective risk management and mark-to-market evaluations for carbon assets.

"Our voluntary carbon prices are set to become the benchmark, providing clear cost visibility across various credit types and helping remove pricing uncertainties," Carew said.

This new pricing service complements Fastmarkets' renowned legacy of offering analytical insights and benchmark data across global commodity markets, including metals, agricultural products and energy transitions.

For more information, visit Fastmarkets or email [email protected] to connect with the team and find out how Fastmarkets can help you.

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals and energy transition commodities' markets. Fastmarkets serves its customers with commodity benchmark prices and assessments, forecasts, analytics, insights, news and events. Its data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a history dating from 1865 and is built on trust and deep market expertise. It has more than 750 employees spread across several global locations including the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Bulgaria, Belgium, Ukraine and Finland.

Fastmarkets is a privately held UK-registered company owned by its shareholders and Astorg, a European private equity firm.

