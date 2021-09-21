FASTSIGNS Announces Exclusive Partnership with Ultravision LED Solutions

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, announced today a partnership with Ultravision LED Solutions, leading innovator, and supplier of LED Digital Displays, to bring rental LED Digital Displays to FASTSIGNS customers.

"With more in-person events starting to take place, there is an increasing demand for advertising display options," said Wayne Rasor, Director of Digital and Exterior Technology at FASTSIGNS. "Our exclusive partnership with Ultravision LED Solutions offers our customers a turnkey option to rent customized LED displays from the leading provider in the industry."

LED Digital Display Rentals will provide FASTSIGNS customers the use of large format LED Digital Displays as a medium to get a message across in bright, bold digital content. The rental program will include all of the hardware needed including the LED Digital Display, frame/stand, video controller and extra parts for any repairs; an on-site installation crew will receive and set up the board, and then tear it down and ship it back after the event/rental is concluded. FASTSIGNS will offer a choice of indoor or outdoor options, as well as a variety of sizes.

"We are thrilled to partner with FASTSIGNS and bring their customers the convenience of renting LED Digital Displays for their events," said Colton McKey, VP of Operations. "Our partnership with FASTSIGNS reflects a shared goal of providing unmatched opportunities for event-centered marketing in a creative way that connects with consumers at a variety of touchpoints."

The founder of Ultravision LED Solutions, William Hall, has led the way in Modular LED display panel technology with more than 30 patents for LED Display technology. More information on their LED display solutions can be found here .

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Ultravision LED Solutions

Ultravision LED Solutions has become a leader in the LED Digital Display industry. The founder has over 60 patents in LED Digital Displays and Outdoor LED Lighting technology to date. The founder designed and patented the modular LED Display Panel, an innovation that fundamentally changed the LED display industry by eliminating the need for bulky cabinets and making large LED Video Walls and LED Digital Display Rentals part of today's landscape. Although Ultravision LED Solutions delivers quality LED Digital Displays solutions and products worldwide, Ultravision LED Solution's LED Digital Displays and Outdoor LED Lighting are proudly built in North Texas, USA. Ultravision LED Solutions's LED Digital Displays solutions make it simple for customers to engage with audiences worldwide. Learn more about Ultravision LED Solutions and its products at ultravisionledsolutions.com .

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.