FASTSIGNS Announces Formation of Diversity and Inclusion Committee

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, announced today the formation of its Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Comprised of a diverse group of FASTSIGNS franchisees selected from the brand's global network, the committee was created to foster an environment that promotes and prioritizes diversity and inclusion within not only the FASTSIGNS system but also the broader signage and franchising industries.

"Every company should value diversity and inclusion because of the richness and strength it brings to their business. Over the years, the signage and franchising industries have become more diverse and inclusive, but there's more we can do — and as the leader in our sector, FASTSIGNS is proud to lead the way," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., CEO of Propelled Brands, and Chair of the International Franchise Association. "Diversity and inclusion needs to extend beyond personalities, professional backgrounds, and other life experiences, and encompass all of an individual's unique characteristics and experiences, including race, gender, ethnicity, age, religion, disability, national origin, and sexual orientation. Supporting and building diversity and inclusion is the right thing to do for our employees, our franchisees, our franchisees' teams, our stakeholders, our customers, and our industry. We look forward to expanding this initiative across Propelled Brands."

The eight committee members will tackle subjects such as increasing the number of minority franchisees within the FASTSIGNS system, promoting more open dialogue and collaboration, workplace environments, training protocols, education, and other topics with the goal of creating more inclusive initiatives. Additionally, the committee will work to ensure diverse individuals can lead a rewarding career at FASTSIGNS International and FASTSIGNS locations.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee members include:

Kevin Jones , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Santa Rosa and Petaluma, California

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of and Howard James , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Washington, D.C.

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Carmen Ruiz , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Daytona, Florida

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Daytona, Jose Corujo , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Puerto Rico

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Sarosh Nayar , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Dallas, Texas

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Denise Acquaye , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Newark, New Jersey

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Shu Yang , franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Burnaby, British Columbia

, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Shimon Osibel, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Brooklyn, New York

"Throughout my career, I've always sought opportunities to be a part of organizations that value diversity and inclusion — and that's a big part of what attracted me to FASTSIGNS," said Kevin Jones. "I'm extremely proud to leverage my experience working for an LGBTQ-focused non-profit and serving on several boards to assist FASTSIGNS in furthering its diversity and inclusion initiatives to build a stronger brand and promote change in our industry."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

