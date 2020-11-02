FASTSIGNS' CEO and International Franchise Association Chair Catherine Monson Receives Distinguished 'Women of Wonder' Award by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc . , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that Franchise Dictionary Magazine has named CEO Catherine Monson one of its 50 Women of Wonder (WoW) for 2020.

This prestigious WoW list recognizes inspirational female franchisors that have been nominated by readers for their remarkable impact on not only the brands they lead, but also on the franchise industry. While at the helm of FASTSIGNS, Monson has grown the company to more than 735 locations across nine countries, and the brand continues to be recognized as the leader and a disruptor in its space.

"It's an honor to be named a Woman of Wonder, among so many inspiring established and emerging leaders in franchising," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc and International Franchise Association Chair. "I am lucky to work alongside such a strong corporate team and our incredible global network of franchisees. Their dedication to help grow and promote the FASTSIGNS brand even in the most challenging times is what has allowed us to become the international powerhouse that we are today."

The Second Annual Women of Wonder list is featured in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's October 2020 issue, available at https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/october2020/.

"Each year more and more women are making an impact in the franchise industry," said Alesia Visconti, Publisher & CEO, Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "They are changing the landscape, implementing new initiatives and bringing groundbreaking ideas to the table. Franchise ownership changes lives and allows people to follow their dreams of business ownership. Our '50 Women of Wonder' (WOW) are some of the most amazingly talented, strong and dynamic women franchisors in the franchise industry. We thank them and are thrilled to celebrate their contributions!"

About Catherine Monson

Catherine became CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. in 2009, bringing over 25 years of franchising and management experience. In 2009, she received the International Franchise Association (IFA) Bonny LeVine Award in recognition of her contributions to the growth of the franchising industry and in 2010, the Dallas Business Journal named her a top Women Industry Leader in the Dallas Metroplex. In 2012, Catherine appeared on the Emmy Award-winning series Undercover Boss to learn new ways to advance the FASTSIGNS® brand. In 2013, she was named an "Innovator and Influencer" by Sign and Digital Graphics Magazine. In 2015, she received the IFA's first Franchise Action Network "FAN of the Year" award for her advocacy work on behalf of the franchising community. In 2016, she was selected as a Soderstrom Society Inductee for her contributions to the printing and graphic communications industry and was also honored with the 2016 Leadership Award from the Women That Soar organization. Under Monson's leadership, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. received the 2016 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition presented by the Department of Defense to employers for their exemplary support of National Guard and Reserve members. In 2017, Monson received the Distinguished Women Award presented by Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. In 2018, she was honored by the Sales and Marketing Executives International (SMEI) with their Ambassador of Free Enterprise Award. Catherine has served on the Board of Directors of the IFA since 2008 and is currently Vice Chair and will become Chairwoman in February 2020. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of Brain Balance, a franchise company with a non-drug alternative for children with behavioral challenges, and on the Board of Directors of the franchisor Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation's fastest growing swim schools. She is a keynote speaker at many franchise industry events, as well as at many sign and visual graphics industry events.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, and in 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and in 2019, FASTSIGNS was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, and FASTSIGNS was also included on its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has been awarded for franchisee satisfaction for multiple years by Franchise Business Review, in addition to a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans and a Top Franchise for Second Career by Franchise Business Review. In addition, FASTSIGNS was recognized by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report and was recently named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur in 2020.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

