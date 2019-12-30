FASTSIGNS® Continues Worldwide Growth with Signing of Master Franchise Agreement to Open Centers throughout France and Monaco

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has signed a master franchise agreement to open 12 centers throughout France and Monaco over the next three years. FASTSIGNS' first location in France recently opened in Paris.

"We are thrilled to add France and Monaco to FASTSIGNS' global footprint as we continue to target growth throughout Western Europe," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development. "Our success in France will play an important role in further proving the strength of the FASTSIGNS business model internationally, particularly in major cities throughout Europe and around the world."

Parisian entrepreneur Jean-Marc Tabel will lead FASTSIGNS' development in France, beginning with the first center that opened at 227 Boulevard Raspail in the 14th arrondissement of Paris. Tabel has over 40 years of experience developing awnings, store décor, and printed materials.

"Throughout France, there are numerous privately-owned businesses that need marketing and branding services, and FASTSIGNS is surely the most advanced franchise opportunity in its industry. We are glad to be pioneers for the brand in our country," said Tabel. "Joining FASTSIGNS met every criteria we were searching for in a business opportunity. With the amount of ongoing support and training that FASTSIGNS provides its franchisees, we are confident we will be successful."

FASTSIGNS has reported exceptional results this year. The brand signed 40 franchise agreements to develop new, co-branded, and conversion centers worldwide and is projected to open over 30 locations this year. Internationally, FASTSIGNS opened its first locations in Chile and Malta and signed an additional master franchise agreement to develop centers in the Dominican Republic. FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in target markets throughout the world, including Québec, New Zealand, and Brazil, as well as countries throughout North Africa, Southwest Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2019, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans in 2019. FASTSIGNS also was recognized as one of the top business opportunities for veterans in Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report. FASTSIGNS was named to the 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. FASTSIGNS made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises 2019 and ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, both ranking the best franchises for 2019. Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as naming FASTSIGNS to its "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017, and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchise lists in 2019. In 2018, Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS a "Best-in-Category" franchise. This year, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 10 countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Spain, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com.

