FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Announces Company Brand Campaign at Annual Convention

"We rolled out many significant initiatives at convention designed to take our brand to the next level," said Jennifer Herskind, Chief Marketing Officer of FASTSIGNS International Inc. "2022 is our year to continue to increase focus on our customers, build on our strengths and position the brand for what lies ahead."

The "Make Your Statement," campaign builds upon FASTSIGNS solidified reputation as the leader in visual identity solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries with this new campaign. Developed by St. Louis-based advertising agency Rodgers Townsend based on market research conducted by New Orleans based MDRG, this campaign highlights the range of visual solutions from large-scale exterior signage to interior wayfinding and decor, vehicle, and flooring applications and virtually any space or surface a business would want to convey its identity and create a strong team member or customer experience.

"FASTSIGNS helps customers accomplish more than they ever thought possible," said Herskind. "We will continue to focus on comprehensive visual solutions and the benefits that signs and graphics have while working with FASTSIGNS. At FASTSIGNS, we are inspired by the vision of our customers. The focus is on the statement our customers make about their business, not ours."

The extensive market research conducted by MDRG revealed that most customers have anxiety about their sign and graphics projects. They believe their project could substantially affect the business's future and reputation. To address this, FASTSIGNS is showing customers that it is here to reduce the stress, reassure them that they will be proud of the work, and provide an end-to-end solution that exceeds their expectations in every way.

The FASTSIGNS Marketing team wore custom Make Your Statement Vans Sneakers and white branded jumpsuits mimicking the ones worn by the stagehands in the commercials that hit national media on February 14th to slowly tease the Brand Refinement at the convention where over 450 franchisees were in attendance. "We used the welcome reception to tease the general session the following day where the Make Your Statement Brand Refinement was introduced company wide," says Herskind.

The public will see the new campaign as FASTSIGNS rolls out television commercials and a new website in February 2022.

In addition to the new campaign and website, FASTSIGNS is launching eCommerce solutions this year to allow customers 24/7 access, control over their brand identity and ordering ease. FASTSIGNS is maniacally focused on delivering end to end solutions at scale to help customers build brand visibility.

FASTSIGNS is an industry leader that began over 35 years ago and has over 750 independently owned and operated centers in the U.S. and internationally. The company continues to grow with an anticipated 35 locations in North America and entering two new countries, Spain and France in 2022. The pandemic revealed how FASTSIGNS could quickly understand business brands and implement change with social distance signage as well as communicating businesses were open, offered curbside pickup or were actively hiring.

About FASTSIGNS®



FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List For The Sixth Consecutive Year for 2022 as well as being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com.

About Rodgers Townsend

Rodgers Townsend is a St. Louis–based integrated creative agency, expert at helping clients achieve growth that far exceeds their share of voice. RT's solutions are holistic by design and tailored to meet each client's need, with specialists in strategy and brand development, advertising, digital and social content, and media planning and buying. Rodgers Townsend clients include: AT&T, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Dreamfields Pasta, Luxco Spirits, Smoothie King and various brands within Spectrum Brands' Home & Garden, Pet Care and Home & Personal Care divisions. RT recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and is part of the DDB Global Network and Omnicom. To learn more, visit RodgersTownsend.com.

