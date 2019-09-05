FASTSIGNS® International, Inc. Appoints New Chief Information Officer

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the franchisor of more than 700 FASTSIGNS® locations in nine countries worldwide, has welcomed Shayne Mehringer as the company's new Chief Information Officer.

Shayne Mehringer is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) who began his career with IBM and brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience with an extensive background in franchising, information technology, business startups and acquisitions. In his most recent role as CIO for Neighborly (formerly the Dwyer Group), the multi-brand franchisor based in Waco, he was responsible for the company's global technology strategy and digital footprint for their 22 brands, representing over 3600 franchises. In that role, he worked to improve program performance, manage risk for Neighborly franchise brands and provide business transformation oversight.

During his time as CIO for Neighborly, Mehringer was also the president of ZorWare, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Neighborly that delivers technology solutions to franchisees, such as point-of-sale and accounting software. In addition, Mehringer has served as Senior Vice-President for a Mark Cuban-owned data center and cloud services company in Dallas, Texas, and he has spent over a decade launching and managing a series of startups in manufacturing, technology consulting, commercial printing and e-commerce. In 2008, he sold these businesses and held a seat on the Board of Directors and served as President of the operating entities until 2011.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shayne Mehringer to our team. With an extensive background in franchising and information technology, he is the perfect addition to support our franchisees," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We look forward to Shayne's expertise and assistance to take us into our rapidly expanding future at FASTSIGNS."

A native Texan, Mehringer is also actively involved with the International Franchise Association.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:

Leah Edwards

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

214-346-5792

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

