FASTSIGNS® Named a Top 100 Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, was named a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans by independent research firm Franchise Business Review for the sixth year. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

Franchise Business Review conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, providing the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. To identify the companies on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,100 franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

"This year marks the sixth time FASTSIGNS has earned this distinction from Franchise Business Review, a testament to the culture we've built and the opportunities we provide for those who have served," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of FASTSIGNS' parent company, Propelled Brands. "Veterans bring exceptional leadership, discipline, and problem-solving skills to franchising. We're proud to offer them a proven path to business ownership and to empower them to thrive as entrepreneurs and community leaders after service."

FASTSIGNS' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:

91% of franchisees agree that they enjoy operating this business

95% of franchisees are likely to recommend this franchise to others

91% of franchisees agree that they respect their franchisor

"After returning home from active duty, I spent years helping other entrepreneurs grow their businesses before joining the FASTSIGNS corporate team, and that experience gave me the bug for ownership," said Jody Lamb, FASTSIGNS franchisee and U.S. Army veteran. "Owning a FASTSIGNS keeps you busy, but it also gives you the freedom to balance your life goals. It's been incredibly rewarding to grow with a brand that values its people and gives veterans a clear path to success."

FASTSIGNS is committed to helping servicemen and women find success and purpose through franchise opportunities. As a member of VetFran since 2012, FASTSIGNS offers 50% off the initial franchise fee as well as reduced royalties for the first 12 months of business. These incentives apply to both veterans and first responders interested in pursuing dreams of small business ownership.

To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 785 locations, with nearly 10% of its franchisees being veterans.

