FASTSIGNS® Named as a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine, Ranking #5 out of 150

Top 5 overall ranking underscores FASTSIGNS's ongoing commitment to veteran franchise ownership

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, has been named on Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans , ranking #5. 2025 marks the eighth consecutive year FASTSIGNS has been awarded.

For veterans, transitioning out of the military back into civilian life can be a challenge. FASTSIGNS is committed to helping servicemen and women find success and purpose through franchise opportunities. As a member of VetFran since 2012, FASTSIGNS offers 50% off the initial franchise fee as well as reduced royalties for the first 12 months of business. These incentives apply to both veterans and first responders interested in pursuing dreams of small business ownership.

"Most importantly, I want to thank our veterans and first responders for their service to our nation. Their sacrifice and unselfish service is paramount, and we are honored to show our appreciation through FASTSIGNS' incentive programs," said Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Our veterans' dedication, leadership and commitment to excellence strengthens the integrity of our entire network, and this recognition is a testament to both our current success and the promising future ahead."

Each year, Entrepreneur invites franchise companies to participate in a survey designed to learn more about the incentives offered for veterans joining their system. The publication then ranks the top 150 franchises based on each franchise brand's veteran incentives, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the brand, and how each company scored in the previous year's Franchise 500. In 2025, FASTSIGNS earned the #100 overall ranking and #1 in its category .

"As a veteran, I expect commitment, clarity, and follow-through. FASTSIGNS delivers all three," said Raymond Yau, owner of FASTSIGNS Rancho Bernardo, San Diego.

To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 785 locations, with nearly 10% of its franchisees being veterans. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans 785 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2025 for the ninth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

