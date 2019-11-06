FASTSIGNS® Named A Top Franchise For Veterans By Franchise Business Review

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that it has been named a top franchise for veterans by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans Report.

"We're proud to provide veterans with the opportunity and support to become successful entrepreneurs through the franchise business model. Currently, over 12 percent of franchisees in the FASTSIGNS system are military veterans and we value their contribution to helping us build a top-ranked franchise," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development. "We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition and continuously pride ourselves on the strong network of franchisees that are advocates of the FASTSIGNS business opportunity."

FASTSIGNS was among more than 250 franchise brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Veterans. FASTSIGNS' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Steve Adrian, a retired U.S. Army musician and FASTSIGNS franchisee, discovered the brand on a top military-friendly franchises ranking while researching the best concepts to invest in as a veteran. He joined the company in 2015, and today he and his wife are owners of a successful FASTSIGNS franchise in Forest, Virginia.

"After finishing 20 years in the service, my wife and I were looking for new business opportunities. FASTSIGNS was looking to develop in the territory we wanted to live in, so it gave us an opportunity to have some freedom while owning our own business," said Steve Adrian. "FASTSIGNS provides excellent support and if we ever had a question or concern, we can just pick up the phone and they've got an answer for us, so that network has been invaluable. We had no prior sign or marketing experience and in our first year of business, we exceeded the average for first-year centers by 60 percent."

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. FASTSIGNS offers military veterans the most comprehensive support and financial incentives available in the signage industry. FASTSIGNS participates in the International Franchise Association's (IFA) VetFran program that provides military veterans with special incentives and assistance to open a franchise. Veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters can take advantage of FASTSIGNS' 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS was recently named to the 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. FASTSIGNS also made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises 2019 and ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, both ranking the best franchises for 2019. Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as naming FASTSIGNS to its "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017, and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchise lists in 2019. In 2018, Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS a "Best-in-Category" franchise. This year, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

