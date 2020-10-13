FASTSIGNS® Ranked #6 On Annual List Of Top Franchises For Veterans By Entrepreneur Magazine

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been named a top franchise opportunity for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine on its 2020 Top Franchises for Veterans ranking. FASTSIGNS ranked #6 –the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise in the top 30 franchise opportunities.

Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans ranking highlights the top 150 franchises offering incentives and other programs to help veterans become franchisees. FASTSIGNS participates in the International Franchise Association's (IFA) VetFran program that provides military veterans with special incentives and assistance to open a franchise. FASTSIGNS also offers a special incentive for veterans, which includes a 50 percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875. FASTSIGNS is the only franchise in its industry to offer a 50-percent discount to any veteran, without stipulations.

"We take great pride in the programs we've developed at FASTSIGNS, which are designed to support and guide veterans as they transition back into civilian life or look to open a business of their own. Currently, over 12 percent of franchisees in the FASTSIGNS system are military veterans, and that number continues to grow each year," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to the veteran community, as well as the unlimited potential for success that partnering with FASTSIGNS can bring."

Darrin Lawrence, who recently opened his first FASTSIGNS center in Richardson, Texas, is a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and Army Reserve. With 22 years in the military, he offers leadership, a mission-focused work ethic and the strong ability to follow detailed instructions.

"Having an Army background, I appreciate a structured environment and proven processes that lead to success. Over the years, FASTSIGNS' turnkey business model has given many veterans, including myself, the opportunity to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves," said Lawrence. "Since signing my franchise agreement in April 2019, FASTSIGNS has supported me every step of the way, providing me with unparalleled resources and an impressive franchisee network that I can tap into and utilize at any time. I'm proud to be a part of the FASTSIGNS system and am grateful for the tools they've equipped me with as a small business owner."

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked one of the top franchise opportunities for veterans. Last year, FASTSIGNS was recognized by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report. Franchise Business Review surveyed over 26,000 franchisees to compile the list of 80 top-rated franchises.

In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers . In 2019, FASTSIGNS was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years as well as its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:

Natalie Candela

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

