FastSpring Hosts Webinar on the Future of Apple's 30% Cut

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring is hosting Unsettled: The Future of Apple's 30% Cut , a one-hour webinar to help SaaS and software companies understand the changes happening with in-app payments in the App Store. The event will happen on November 2, 2021, at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

In September, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple had 90 days to allow developers to use external payment options for in-app purchases in the App Store. Apple is appealing the decision and has asked for a stay, leaving many unanswered questions about when the ruling will go into effect.

Andy Jolls, CMO of FastSpring, will be joined by featured presenter Richard Hoeg , principal at Hoeg Law, to discuss the case and the new rules for developers. Richard is the host of Virtual Legality , a 45,000+ subscriber YouTube channel where he breaks down many of the legal rulings making the news, including Epic vs. Apple.

Jolls and Hoeg will discuss these and many other questions related to in-app payments in the webinar, which is specially designed for three types of SaaS and software companies:

Companies that sell directly through the App Store Companies that sell directly to consumers through a website and don't have a mobile app — but are considering it Companies with revenue from both channels: direct sales through a website and App Store sales — and want to increase revenue from both.

Learn more about the presenters and the webinar's agenda on the event registration page . Questions to be discussed during the session include:

Will Apple have to reduce its commission fee?

have to reduce its commission fee? When will Apple allow third-party payment systems for in-app purchases?

What does the case mean for companies using a freemium growth strategy?

What concerns should developers have about security when considering third-party payment systems?

Will FastSpring support in-app payments in mobile applications?

When do developers need to be ready?

Is it possible to bypass Apple's 30% fee by selling directly to customers?

What should developers consider beyond price when evaluating alternative payment systems for in-app purchases?

FastSpring's payment solutions support thousands of SaaS and software companies worldwide, including many companies with top 500 apps in the Apple's App Store. FastSpring's secure, full-stack payment solution handles all aspects of the payment experience — from processing transactions and recurring billing to handling refunds, disputes, and taxes.

If and when Apple opens its platform to third-party payment providers, FastSpring's dedicated team of global commerce experts will give developers the leverage, convenience, and security needed to offer an alternative to Apple's payment system and control the customer experience for in-app purchases.

Webinar Date and Time

Event: Unsettled: The Future of Apple's 30% Cut

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time

Advance registration is required. Sign up now by visiting the event registration page .

