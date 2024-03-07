Fastwyre Broadband and GOCare Collaborate to Elevate Digital Customer Engagement

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a SaaS provider of digital experience software, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Fastwyre Broadband. Fastwyre is focused on enhancing the customer experience as they accelerate adding subscribers to their growing fiber broadband network. GOCare's Messenger and Reach solutions were selected by Fastwyre Broadband to empower customers with real-time, two-way SMS notifications, self-help options and ensure more convenient digital customer engagement. GOCare solutions will integrate with other key Fastwyre solution partners including, Calix and CHR Solutions (Omnia360 B/OSS).

Fastwyre Broadband's partnership / collaboration with GOCare aligns with their commitment to providing clear communication and dynamic customer service to the communities they serve. GOCare facilitates proactive and interactive communications with subscribers via their mobile devices in advance of customer inquiries, such as appointments, billing/payment updates and even network outages. This solution has a track record of reducing inbound subscriber calls and enhancing the subscriber experience.

"We selected GOCare based on their experience with our eco-system solutions, including Calix and CHR Solutions, their reputation for rapid deployment, and the positive feedback from customers who love the solution," stated Keith Soldan, CFO of Fastwyre Broadband. "Fastwyre strives to deliver a truly differentiated subscriber experience and an advanced network", concluded Keith.

"GOCare is proud to add Fastwyre to our growing list of clients. It is imperative that broadband providers adopt a focus on elevating the customer experience. Many providers focus on speed and industry jargon. Subscribers overwhelmingly prefer a friendly experience, digital communication channels, and value for their dollar." stated Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare. Today's customers are more technically savvy and have higher expectations. GOCare's clients experience better operating metrics by delivering a customer experience that goes beyond words. We look forward to engaging with the Fastwyre team to deliver the best customer experience in the broadband industry," assured Roddy.

About GOCare:

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "By Operators, For Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders. www.gocarecx.com

About Fastwyre Broadband:

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners. www.Fastwyre.com

