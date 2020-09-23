Fat Brain Toys Announces the Top Entries for 2020 Kidventor Contest, a Toy and Game Invention Contest for Kids

ELKHORN, Neb., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading independent toy companies, today announced the selection of the top eight entries of their 2020 Kidventor Contest. The Kidventor Contest invites children ages six to thirteen to submit toy or game ideas for the chance to have their concept sold around the world.

The top entries include a spiraling Ball Launcher Challenge, a zip-line-building game called Bear Blast Off, a throw-and-catch toy called WingIt inspired by maple seeds, a mechanical jump rope called Solo Rope, a bouncy ball trick-shot challenge called Bouncy Bricks, a leaf blower turned playful science experiment called Breeze Blaster, an accessory for turning any plush toy into a baby doll called Bundle of Toy, and a unique game called Sew Fast where players race to sew different patterns.

From now until September 30th, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite invention in order to choose the Top 3 Finalists, each of whom will receive a special Fat Brain Toys prize pack. Then, the judges will deliberate and choose the ultimate winner, which will be announced on October 6th.

Vote here: https://www.fatbraintoys.com/kidventor.cfm

"The big idea that I hope this contest reinforces for kids is that dreams CAN become reality," explained Mark Carson, President and Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "Door Pong was imagined in 2017 by our first Kidventor, Alex Xiong, and remains one of our best selling products today."

The winner of the Kidventor Contest will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a license agreement that offers ongoing royalties, $500 in toys from Fat Brain Toys, as well as round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two to attend the 2021 American International Toy Fair in New York City (pending potential COVID-19 restrictions) where their invention will be showcased before thousands of retail buyers from around the world.

This year's panel of judges includes Co-Host of NPR's Wow In The World Podcast Mindy Thomas, President of the Parents' Choice Foundation Claire Green, and Fat Brain Toys Co-Founders Karen Carson and Mark Carson. Each has a unique and seasoned understanding of what makes a great toy and what will be most enjoyable and beneficial for kids.

For young inventors who still have a toy or game idea they think could win, Fat Brain Toys is planning on hosting another Kidventor Challenge next year.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com . Fat Brain Toys is a family-owned and operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

