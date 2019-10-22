Fat Brain Toys Announces the Winner of their 2019 Kidventor Challenge, a Toy and Game Invention Contest for Kids

ELKHORN, Neb., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading independent toy companies, today announced the winner of their Kidventor Challenge for 2019. The Kidventor Challenge invites children in first through sixth grade to submit toy or game ideas for the chance to have their concept sold around the world.

The winner of this year's Kidventor Challenge is six-year-old James Johnson for his invention of the Bones Coaster. The Bones Coaster is a marble run made up of tracks and obstacles that connect to become an anatomically accurate human skeleton. "James' concept for a 'Skeleton Roller Coaster' is precisely the kind of toy we had hoped for when we first began Kidventor," explained Mark Carson, the Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys and one of the Kidventor judges. "Bones Coaster perfectly blends the playfulness of a 6 year old with the inherent upsides of a truly educational toy."

As the grand prize winner, James will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a license agreement that offers ongoing royalties, $500 in toys from Fat Brain Toys, as well as round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two to attend the 2020 American International Toy Fair in New York City where his invention will be showcased before thousands of buyers from around the world.

This year's panel of judges included Co-Host of NPR's Wow In The World Podcast Mindy Thomas, President of the Parents' Choice Foundation Claire Green, and Fat Brain Toys Co-Founders Karen Carson and Mark Carson. Each has a unique and seasoned understanding of what makes a great toy and what will be most enjoyable and beneficial for kids.

The runners-up for this year's Kidventor Challenge are eight-year-old Riley for her invention of the Dimpimal and eight-year-old Jack for his invention of the Electrify Conductive Dominoes. For young inventors who still have a toy or game idea they think could win, Fat Brain Toys is planning on hosting another Kidventor Challenge next year.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-owned and operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

