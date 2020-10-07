Fat Brain Toys Announces the Winner of Their 2020 Kidventor Challenge, a Toy and Game Invention Contest for Kids

The winner of this year's Kidventor Challenge is ten-year-old Tristan for his invention of a game entitled Sew Fast. A unique game of speed and skill, Sew Fast challenges players to sew specific shapes into "sew boards" full of random holes. The first player to complete the randomly chosen pattern before the 90-second timer is up wins the round. The first to score 10 points wins the game.

"Now in its fourth year, Kidventor 2020 really brought out a number of outstanding toy and game concepts from some seriously creative kid inventors," said Mark Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys. "As challenging as it was to pick an overall winner, we applaud Tristan's innovative new twist on sewing."

As the grand prize winner, Tristan will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a license agreement that offers ongoing royalties, $500 in toys from Fat Brain Toys, as well as round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two to attend the 2021 American International Toy Fair in New York City (depending on potential COVID-19 restrictions) where his invention will be showcased before thousands of buyers from around the world.

This year's panel of judges included Co-Host of NPR's Wow In The World Podcast Mindy Thomas, President of the Parents' Choice Foundation Claire Green, and Fat Brain Toys Co-Founders Karen Carson and Mark Carson. Each has a unique and seasoned understanding of what makes a great toy and what will be most enjoyable and beneficial for kids.

The runners-up for this year's Kidventor Challenge were ten-year-old Gia for her invention of Breeze Blaster, a leaf-blower turned explore-and-experiment adventure, and six-year-old Grant for his invention of the Ball Launcher Challenge, a ball-run target game.

