Fat Brain Toys steps into the realm of children's lit to bring a best-selling book series to life

Fat Brain Toys

31 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

ELKHORN, Neb., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading specialty toy companies, announces the release of their new game Make That Most Magnificent Thing The Game. Based on the best-selling books The Most Magnificent Thing and The Most Magnificent Idea by author and illustrator Ashley Spires, the game lets kids step into the shoes of the books' main character as they think creatively to come up with their own unique inventions. 

"As an engineer and parent, Ashley's books were always a go-to in my home," said Adam Hocherman, SVP of Product Design and Innovation at Fat Brain. "The game we designed puts children in the creative driver's seat and lets their imagination run, uninhibited. Listening to kids tell the story behind their inventions is truly what makes playing the game a special experience." 

While the game is an inspiring experience on its own, it's also just one part of a burgeoning "Most Magnificent" franchise, which, aside from the original books by Ashley Spires, includes a new book The Most Magnificent Maker's A to Z and a new 3D animated original TV series Millie Magnificent, coming in early 2024 from Nelvana. 

"I'm so impressed at how Fat Brain has transformed my story into such a fun and imaginative game," said acclaimed author-illustrator Ashley Spires. "I especially love that the book's theme of making something out of nothing is the concept and that the game ends by celebrating each player's innovations. It's a joy to see this extension of The Most Magnificent Thing come to life." 

For children who are familiar with Ashley Spires's books, the game is an exciting chance to become a part of the story. And for children who aren't familiar with the books, it's both a fun introduction and a playful way to challenge their creativity, no prerequisites required. Either way, kids are in for a lasting and mind-expanding experience! 

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com.  Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska. 

