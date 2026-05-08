Fatbeam Fiber Wins Federal Way School District Bid, Strengthening Local Footprint

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatbeam Fiber announced today that it has been selected by Federal Way Public Schools through a formal competitive bid process as part of the federal E‑Rate program. The award further solidifies Fatbeam's role as a trusted fiber partner for educational institutions across the West.

Under the agreement, Fatbeam will deliver a dedicated, district‑wide fiber network connecting administrative facilities and school sites throughout the Federal Way area. Leveraging Fatbeam's dark fiber infrastructure, the solution is designed to provide consistent, high‑capacity connectivity that supports modern educational demands, with a scalable and resilient architecture aligned to the District's evolving technology needs.

"Reliable connectivity is critical to today's classrooms, and we're proud to support Federal Way Public Schools with a network built specifically for performance and long‑term growth," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam Fiber. "Selection through the E‑Rate competitive bid process reflects our commitment to delivering transparent, cost‑effective, and future‑ready infrastructure for districts and the communities they serve."

With more than 15 years of experience supporting K‑12 education, government, healthcare, and community institutions, Fatbeam continues to help school districts modernize wide area networks while navigating the complexities of the E‑Rate process. This selection strengthens Fatbeam's growing presence in Federal Way and reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable, community‑focused infrastructure.

In parallel, Fatbeam will resume its previously announced plans to expand residential fiber internet service in Federal Way. This initiative reflects the company's broader strategy to invest in long‑term infrastructure and bring high‑quality fiber connectivity directly to homes throughout the city.

About Fatbeam Fiber

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Fatbeam Fiber specializes in high‑capacity fiber‑optic networks across the Western United States. Fatbeam serves schools, businesses, government entities, healthcare organizations, and residential communities with scalable, future‑ready connectivity solutions designed to support long‑term growth.

Media Contact:

Keeley Fenley

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509-344-1008

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SOURCE Fatbeam, LLC