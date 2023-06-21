Father of Bella Vista Shooting Victim Files Lawsuit

STOCKTON, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates Announces the father of Victor Gardner, Jr., who was shot and killed at a Bella Vista Rooftop event in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the venue, the security company, and the promoters responsible for that evening's event.

On June 20, 2021, Victor Jr. attended an event at the Bella Vista Rooftop. " That night, amidst a spate of violence in Stockton, the security guards at the venue failed to properly search all incoming people to the event. This failure allowed certain individuals to bring firearms and other dangerous weapons into the rooftop club.

According to the complaint, that evening an altercation took place between two group of attendees at the rooftop event, one of those groups involved Victor Jr.. Despite of their knowledge of feuding between the two group, security at the venue failed to properly separate these two groups and failed to separately escort out the two groups from the premises.

Victor Jr. and his friends were attempting to leave the event, but a gunman who was part of the other group suddenly pulled a ski mask over his face, a gun out of his pocket, and shot it multiple times. Security again did nothing to stop the gunman and as shots were fired, and Victor Jr. was struck with ten (10) gunshot wounds. After the shooting, Victor Jr. survived for some time, eventually succumbed to his injuries, and died at the scene.

"My clients are sad, disappointed and furious," said attorney Mary Alexander of Mary Alexander & Associates. "They are upset at the not guilty verdict in the criminal case, and they hope the civil process will bring about justice. Victor should still be alive, and our contention is that if security had done its job he still would be."

Ms. Alexander filed the lawsuit on behalf of Victor Gardner, Sr. against the Bella Vista, Cumulus Media, and the security company (among others).

The case is Victor Gardner, Sr. v. A Tavola Together, Bella Vista, San Joaquin Superior Court, Case No. STK-CV-UPI-2023-6199. To read the complaint, click here .

