Father of Bella Vista Shooting Victim Files Lawsuit

News provided by

Mary Alexander & Associates

21 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

STOCKTON, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates Announces the father of Victor Gardner, Jr., who was shot and killed at a Bella Vista Rooftop event in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the venue, the security company, and the promoters responsible for that evening's event.

On June 20, 2021, Victor Jr. attended an event at the Bella Vista Rooftop. " That night, amidst a spate of violence in Stockton, the security guards at the venue failed to properly search all incoming people to the event. This failure allowed certain individuals to bring firearms and other dangerous weapons into the rooftop club.

According to the complaint, that evening an altercation took place between two group of attendees at the rooftop event, one of those groups involved Victor Jr.. Despite of their knowledge of feuding between the two group, security at the venue failed to properly separate these two groups and failed to separately escort out the two groups from the premises.

Victor Jr. and his friends were attempting to leave the event, but a gunman who was part of the other group suddenly pulled a ski mask over his face, a gun out of his pocket, and shot it multiple times. Security again did nothing to stop the gunman and as shots were fired, and Victor Jr. was struck with ten (10) gunshot wounds. After the shooting, Victor Jr. survived for some time, eventually succumbed to his injuries, and died at the scene.

"My clients are sad, disappointed and furious," said attorney Mary Alexander of Mary Alexander & Associates. "They are upset at the not guilty verdict in the criminal case, and they hope the civil process will bring about justice. Victor should still be alive, and our contention is that if security had done its job he still would be."

Ms. Alexander filed the lawsuit on behalf of Victor Gardner, Sr. against the Bella Vista, Cumulus Media, and the security company (among others).

The case is Victor Gardner, Sr. v. A Tavola Together, Bella Vista, San Joaquin Superior Court, Case No. STK-CV-UPI-2023-6199. To read the complaint, click here.

About Mary Alexander & Associates
With more than $1 billion obtained for clients, including survivors of sexual abuse, the law firm of Mary Alexander & Associates is proud of its record and tradition of excellence. Call their sex abuse lawyers at 415-433-4440 for a confidential case consultation.

CONTACT: [email protected]com

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

Also from this source

Victims Outraged by Early Release of Convicted Child Molester, Chico Unified Middle School Spanish Teacher, Jennifer Smith

San Francisco Massage Abuse Attorney Mary Alexander Alerts Survivors of 1 Year Statute of Limitations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.