Fathom & Evolve™ Additive Solutions Enter into First-of-its-Kind Commercialization Partnership

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company ("Fathom" or "the Company"), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, announced today it has entered into a commercialization partnership with Evolve Additive Solutions ("Evolve"). Under the partnership, Fathom will be the first provider of Evolve's transformative additive manufacturing technology, Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP), in North America.

Fathom's entrenched customer relationships, deep industry expertise, and outcome-focused approach will enable the advancement of additive STEP technology for the production of plastic parts. This is a significant and disruptive innovation for the additive manufacturing industry as it gains ground against traditional manufacturing methods. STEP technology enables the production of thermoplastic parts within hours or days without compromising on quality, throughput, scalability or cost, a significant time advantage over the typical multi-month lead time for traditional injection molding tools and parts. STEP technology is also an environmentally responsible manufacturing process that reduces carbon footprint by eliminating the need for tooling as well as by reducing warehousing and transportation logistics.

Fathom is addressing global supply chain disruptions that are a threat to productivity and revenue generation by fully leveraging over 25 in-house agile manufacturing services across 12 nationwide manufacturing sites which allow the Company's customers to consolidate and simplify their supply chains. Since the early 2000s, Fathom has been a pioneer of additive manufacturing much like the STEP technology today to propel product innovation forward, and is committed to investing in the latest additive and advanced manufacturing technologies. Additionally, the Evolve SVP™ (Scaled Volume Production) platform delivers throughput that is up to 10 times faster than any other industrial additive printer.

"As a nearly 20-year veteran of this industry, I've seen the evolution of additive moving from prototype to low-volume production. I feel strongly that STEP technology will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing for scaled volume production of plastic parts," said Rich Stump, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Fathom.

"With these additional investments in the future of digital manufacturing, Fathom is uniquely positioned to serve the comprehensive, end-to-end product development and production needs of the largest and most innovative companies in the world," said Ryan Martin, CEO of Fathom.

The Evolve Additive Solutions SVP platform

When Evolve CEO and Co-inventor Steve Chillscyzn established Evolve, he spoke to organizations across the globe and asked them, "what would it take for you to seriously consider additive manufacturing for production parts?" Chillscyzn learned that companies wanted the same thermoplastic materials they currently used in injection molding with the same speed, throughput, quality, scalability and the same or better cost as traditional manufacturing. Chillscyzn recognized that there wasn't a technology solution that met all five of these criteria. Today, these five pillars are the basis of Evolve Additive Solutions' business model. Evolve has been trusted by large, recognizable international brands such as Stanley Black & Decker and the LEGO Group. Both organizations have invested in Evolve as they believe STEP technology will greatly impact the production capabilities of additive manufacturing and drive Industry 4.0 innovations forward.

STEP technology was developed for speed and scale to offer a manufacturing solution for producing thermoplastic parts. Additive manufacturing, complemented by key advanced traditional manufacturing technologies, offers greater agility and flexibility than traditional manufacturing technologies alone. These technologies are capable of meeting the rigorous demands of customers in the aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical and consumer sectors where products are highly engineered with precise specifications.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing will use STEP technology and its in-house capabilities of over 530 advanced manufacturing systems across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, and design engineering to help companies bridge critical supply chain gaps. Fathom's technology-agnostic expertise and robust 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity can be the difference in bringing products to market or experiencing a costly line-down situation.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With over 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom's extensive certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 9001:2015 Design, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, NIST 800-171 and ITAR. To learn more, visit www.fathommfg.com.

On July 16, Fathom announced a business combination agreement with Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATMR), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon the closing of this transaction, the combined company expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. For more information on the transaction, please visit atmr.altimaracquisition.com.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions is transforming how the world manufactures. Founded in 2017, the company offers Additive Manufacturing production equipment, materials, software, service, consulting and application services. Evolve allows for manufacturing flexibility, creating uniquely functional products while increasing speed to market and efficiency securing supply chains. Evolve's patented STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology is able to efficiently produce commercial grade production parts and create unique products that cannot be manufactured with traditional methods. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn. with a materials technology center based in Rochester, N.Y. www.evolveadditive.com.

