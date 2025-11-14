Fathom Announces Strategic Partnership with Move Concierge

Partnership Designed to Help Fathom Clients Enjoy a Seamless Moving Process

CARY, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings, today announced a strategic partnership with Move Concierge, a leading moving services provider.

This partnership will give Fathom agents and their clients access to Move Concierge's five-star, white-glove concierge services, enhancing the overall experience and providing a seamless moving process. Move Concierge has been trusted for more than 16 years, serving over 250,000 customers with an average satisfaction rating of 4.9 stars. This collaboration reflects Fathom's commitment to innovation, technology, and making every step of the homeownership journey simpler and more efficient for agents and their clients alike.

"We're excited to partner with the team at Move Concierge. Moving is often one of life's more stressful experiences, but Move Concierge's dedicated team helps ease that burden through personalized, white-glove services," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. "This partnership reflects Fathom's commitment to continually evolve our offerings and provide exceptional value to our agents and their clients.

"By integrating Move Concierge into our platform, we're not only enhancing the moving experience but also taking another step toward becoming a true one-stop shop for all homeownership needs. Partnerships like this help us advance the industry and better serve everyone who relies on Fathom."

Gabe Abshire, CEO and Founder, added: "We are excited to this new partnership and be able to offer our services to Fathom and its 15,000 agents. Since 2009, our number one priority has been making the process of moving easier. We help our customers set up their home services with just a quick phone call. With your personal concierge, all you have to do is tell us the services on your list and we'll take care of the rest! This partnership will blend seamlessly with Fathom's full-service, tech-driven platform, making the entire moving process more complete for agents and their clients."

About Move Concierge

Move Concierge is a revolutionary service for connecting utilities and home services like TV, internet, phone, home automation and security. The company's no-cost, white-glove service provides clients with a personal concierge to customize a whole-home connection plan, place orders and schedule installations for each service — all with a single point of contact. Since its founding in 2009, the company has been dedicated to surpassing great customer service, setting the bar by providing a mind-blowing client experience. Move Concierge was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

