Fathom Realty Broker Operations Named One of the Top 50 Operations Teams by OnCon

CARY, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings, today announced that its subsidiary Fathom Realty has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Operations Teams at the 2025 OnCon Icon Awards, honoring the outstanding performance of its Broker Operations Team.

Fathom Realty's Oncon Icon Award.

Being recognized among the Top 50 Operations Teams is a testament to Fathom Realty's commitment to operational excellence, agent empowerment, and continuous improvement. The award reflects the team's unwavering focus on supporting agents with world-class systems, responsive service, and scalable processes. It also underscores the leadership and dedication of Fathom's Broker Operations Team, whose work continues to strengthen efficiency, enhance agent success, and drive growth across Fathom's rapidly expanding national network.

"Fathom's Operations Team shows up every day with one purpose: to serve our agents at the highest level," said Samantha Giuggio, President of Fathom Realtyand COO of Fathom Holdings, Inc. "This recognition from OnConferences is an incredible honor as it reflects the impact our team is making both inside Fathom and across the real estate industry. I'm immensely proud of their innovation, dedication, and unwavering commitment to agent success."

Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings Inc., added: "This award is a tremendous acknowledgment of the remarkable work our Operations Team does to support Fathom's growth. Their leadership and innovation are essential to delivering a world-class experience for our agents and clients. I'm proud of their continued achievements and grateful for their dedication. Congratulations to the entire Fathom Realty Operations Team on this well-deserved achievement!"

About the OnCon Icon Awards

The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate the most impactful and innovative teams and professionals in their respective fields. Winners are determined entirely by peer and community voting, underscoring the respect and influence these teams have earned across a broad spectrum of industries.

Voters are asked to recognize teams they have personally observed:

Making a significant impact within their own organization

Contributing to their professional community through thought leadership

Driving innovation in their projects and initiatives

Demonstrating exceptional leadership at every level

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a global community of top executives spanning global industries. Members primarily include leaders at the highest level of their respective functions, such as Chief Marketing Officers, General Counsels, Chief Technology/Information Officers, and Chief Operating Officers. The OnConferences community brings together leaders from enterprise-level corporations and fast-growing mid-sized organizations to collaborate, exchange insights, and recognize excellence through programs like the OnCon Icon Awards.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

