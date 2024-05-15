Fathom Congratulates Amanda Langford on Appointment to The SHRM Executive Network

CARY, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform, today congratulates Amanda Langford, Vice President of Human Resources, on her appointment to SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) Executive Network .

The SHRM Executive Network is an exclusive community of practicing senior Human Resource leaders dedicated to revolutionizing the world of work and ensuring the success of their fellow members. All Executive Network members hold the position of CHRO or VP-equivalent titles at middle-market and enterprise-level companies larger than 250 employees. The society traces its origins back to the founding of the American Society for Personnel Administration (ASPA) on Nov. 21, 1948.

Amanda Langford was promoted to the position of Vice President in August 2022 after serving as the Director of Human Resources for Fathom since May 2021. Before joining Fathom, Amanda was the Director of Human Resources at Encompass Lending Group, a Fathom subsidiary, since May 2014. She earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Southwest Baptist University.

Amanda reflects on her Human Resources ("HR") journey with a sense of gratitude and accomplishment. From her early career, Amanda entered the realm of HR to fulfill a fundamental requirement within a previous company. However, with hindsight, she acknowledges the profound value and rich experiences gained from her tenure at a smaller, local business. Her role involved addressing immediate HR needs and necessitating a deep dive into various organizational functions. Through this hands-on approach, Amanda navigated through the intricacies of multiple roles, ultimately illuminating her career trajectory and solidifying her passion for HR.

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on everything work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

"We are thrilled to see Amanda Langford recognized for her outstanding leadership and expertise in Human Resources," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom. "Her appointment to The SHRM Executive Network is a testament to her dedication and contributions to our company and the industry as a whole. We congratulate Amanda on this well-deserved honor."

"As Vice President of Human Resources, I remain deeply committed to continuous learning and fostering a vibrant organizational culture across our Fathom companies. Joining the esteemed SHRM Executive Network presents an unparalleled opportunity to tap into a wealth of knowledge and expertise. I am genuinely humbled and honored to become a part of this extraordinary community, and I am eager to leverage this invaluable resource to further advance Fathom's HR initiatives and drive sustainable growth within the organization," said Langford.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

