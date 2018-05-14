Fathom Events and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Screen Media Ventures Bring New Branded Series to Movie Theaters in 2018

Tickets for "One Last Thing" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Screen Media will present "One Last Thing" on Wednesday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN) as the first Chicken Soup for the Soul branded cinema event. A complete list of theater locations will be available May 11 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

In "One Last Thing," Dylan Derringer (Wendell Pierce, the upcoming Jack Ryan series, TV's The Wire), a lonely dentist in Florida, is reunited with his long-lost daughter Lucy (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, TV's Friday Night Lights and Underground) after years apart. This sends him on an eventful and ultimately life-changing journey of discovery that includes the person closest to him, Jamie (Joanne Froggatt, TV's Downton Abbey). Directed and written by Tim Rouhana, the film illustrates the importance of fatherhood and the true meaning of family.

"One Last Thing" is the first movie to be released under Screen Media's new Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Releasing banner, which brings inspirational, entertaining and uplifting stories to movie audiences everywhere.

"Screen Media is excited to be part of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment family. This programming initiative and the launch of a second theatrical releasing label for our company are examples of the kind of exciting expansion opportunities available to us at Screen Media as a result of our being acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment," President of Screen Media David Fannon said. "We expect this will become a long-running series, and Fathom Events is the perfect theatrical partner for this content."

"We're excited to partner with Screen Media to launch this inspirational new series," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Now more than ever, we see the need to deliver positive messages to as many people as possible, and we hope to do that with this series."

