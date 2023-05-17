Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera present live transmission of Mozart's Don Giovanni, a new production by Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove, to cinemas nationwide Saturday, May 20, 12:55PM ET

Peter Mattei, one of the most acclaimed Don Giovannis of our time, stars alongside Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, Ying Fang, Ben Bliss, and Adam Plachetka

Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann conducts, making her Live in HD debut

Encore presentations on May 24, 1PM and 6:30PM local time

DENVER, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events and the Metropolitan Opera present a live transmission of Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove's new production of Mozart's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series. This production marks Met debuts for both van Hove and Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann, who will lead the star-studded cast that includes baritone Peter Mattei, considered one of today's great Don Giovanni interpreters, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang will portray Giovanni's conquests—Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina—with tenor Ben Bliss as Don Ottavio, bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Masetto, and bass-baritone Alexander Tsymbalyuk as the Commendatore.

Fathom Events will also present encores of Don Giovani on Wednesday, May 24, at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tickets for Don Giovani are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Van Hove's production sets the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape that shines a light into the work's dark corners. The creative team includes set and lighting designer Jan Versweyveld, costume designer An D'Huys, and projection designer Christopher Ash, all making their Live in HD debuts, as well as choreographer Sara Erde.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and soprano Erin Morley will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermission. Morley recently starred as Sophie in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier last month and will star as Pamina in Simon McBurney's upcoming new production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, which will be transmitted live to cinemas on June 3.

PRESS QUOTES

"Magnificent. ★★★★

impressive and perfectly cast … dramatically and musically affecting …a rich experience with real-world resonance." —Financial Times

"A blistering Don Giovanni … Ivo van Hove's detailed, intentional directing made the characters and their motivations and interactions leap to the fore … the singers exuded vocal authority … at the center was Peter Mattei, a handsome, poisonous Don Giovanni, vocally resplendent … Natalie Stutzmann led a propulsive, dynamically shaded performance … powerful." —The Wall Street Journal

"Van Hove's work is smooth, flexible and agile … a breath of fresh air, featuring an excellent cast and conducted with unexaggerated vitality by Stutzmann … making a splashy debut … Peter Mattei's tone is buttery yet airy, as irresistible as it was when he first sang this role at the Met 20 years ago."

—The New York Times

"A splendid cast led by Stutzmann in an impressive Met debut makes Don Giovanni a must-see … Mozart's music suits Mattei's buttery baritone to perfection, and his irresistibly seductive 'Là ci darem' and ravishingly hypnotic serenade could hardly have been better … a resounding musical success."

—Observer

THE STARS OF DON GIOVANNI

Nathalie Stutzmann, Conductor; Suresnes, France

Federica Lombardi, Donna Anna; Cesena, Italy

Ana María Martínez, Donna Elvira; San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ying Fang, Zerlina; Ningbo, China

Ben Bliss, Don Ottavio; Prairie Village, Kansas

Peter Mattei, Don Giovanni; Piteå, Sweden

Adam Plachetka, Leporello; Prague, Czech Republic

Alfred Walker, Masetto; New Orleans, Louisiana

Alexander Tsymbalyuk, Commendatore; Odessa, Ukraine

