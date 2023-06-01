Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera's 2022-23 Live in HD season concludes with live transmission of Mozart's "Die Zauberflöte" ("The Magic Flute") to cinemas nationwide on Saturday, June 3, 12:55PM ET

Simon McBurney's new interactive production stars Erin Morley, Lawrence Brownlee, Thomas Oliemans, Stephen Milling, and Kathryn Lewek—who will sing the role of Queen of the Night for a record-breaking 50th time at the Met

The fantastical interpretation features the Met Orchestra in a raised pit, as well as the creative works of visual/video artist Blake Habermann and Foley artist Ruth Sullivan

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Event presents a live transmission of The Metropolitan Opera's Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), one of Mozart's most beloved operas, on Saturday, June 3, at 12:55PM ET. This critically acclaimed production, marking the Met's first new staging of the work in 19 years, is by renowned English actor and director Simon McBurney in his first collaboration with the company. McBurney's "dazzling new production gets metatheatrical" (Financial Times), taking an inventive approach to Mozart's operatic fable with a magical display of theatrical improvisation including live projections by visual/video artist Blake Habermann and live sound effects from Foley artist Ruth Sullivan, as well as aerial stunts, physical comedy, and acrobatics.

Fathom Events will also present encores of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:00PM and 6:30PM, local time.

Tickets for Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann, following her Live in HD debut with Mozart's Don Giovanni earlier this month, will lead a brilliant cast that includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, returning after a highly praised performance in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier; soprano Kathryn Lewek in her record-breaking 50th performance of the Queen of the Night at the Met; tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino; tenor Brenton Ryan as Monostatos; baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno; bass Harold Wilson as the Speaker; and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. The Met Orchestra will also take centerstage, playing from a raised pit, with flutist Seth Morris and assistant conductor Bryan Wagorn making special onstage appearances with the singers.

The creative team includes set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand—in her Met debut—lighting designer Jean Kalman, projection designer Finn Ross, sound designer Gareth Fry, and associate director Rachael Hewer—the last two also in their Met debuts.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and tenor Ben Bliss will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermission. Bliss recently starred as Don Ottavio in the Met's transmission of Don Giovanni.

PRESS QUOTES

"Five stars for Die Zauberflöte… Equal parts dazzling, grounded, and laugh-out-loud funny. In director Simon McBurney's Met debut, Mozart's opera receives clever twists, along with first-rate singing … An excellent cast … Fun, wonderment and humanity." —Financial Times

"A realm of clever feints, a place where everything is both highly imaginative and endearingly simple—and where seeing the trick only enhances the magic … Zesty, full-toned sound from the orchestra … the audience was giddy." —The New York Times

"Captures the anything-can-happen shimmer that defines live theater … visual thrills and technical prowess … Staggering, death-defying images … The supple-voiced and sympathetic Erin Morley, as Pamina, captures beautifully a young woman torn … Lawrence Brownlee, as Tamino, is in fine voice … Thomas Oliemans makes for a charming Papageno … Finally, there was the star-blazing queen herself, soprano Kathryn Lewek, who could probably sing the Queen of the Night in her sleep … The Met's Die Zauberflöte is music made magic." —Observer

"An unusually nuanced yet still playful rendition of the fairy tale … An onstage world that includes the audience by inviting it behind the scenes … Morley's exquisitely pure soprano bloomed ... humanizes Mozart's fantasy ... theatrical and spirited." —The Wall Street Journal

THE STARS OF DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE

Nathalie Stutzmann, Conductor; Suresnes, France

Erin Morley, Pamina; Salt Lake City, Utah

Kathryn Lewek, Queen of the Night; East Lyme, Connecticut

Lawrence Brownlee, Tamino; Youngstown, Ohio

Brenton Ryan, Monostatos; Sedalia, Missouri

Thomas Oliemans, Papageno; Amsterdam, Netherlands

Harold Wilson, Speaker; Charlotte, North Carolina

Stephen Milling, Sarastro; Copenhagen, Denmark

