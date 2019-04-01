Fathom Events Enters Exclusive Partnership with International Event Cinema Powerhouse CinEvents

DENVER, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events announced today it has entered an exclusive agreement with CinEvents Ltd. in which it will commit to offering a minimum of 12 major event cinema titles per calendar year for distribution to Europe and MENA (Middle East, North Africa) territories. This strategic partnership allows both companies to acquire, market and distribute the best content available and provides consumers around the world access to it in their local cinema.

The agreement also gives each party the ability to source and license content to each other. Two noteworthy titles that each company has secured and will be taking to global audiences include "Elvis Unleashed," a behind-the-scenes look at Elvis's famous '68 special, and "An Officer & His Holiness," featuring the untold story of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's escape from China which includes an exclusive live Q&A, courtesy of Illumina Studios & Media.

Additionally, this partnership allows Fathom Events access to Cineplace, the event cinema marketplace created by CinEvents, offering useful proprietary data on event cinema performance in Europe and beyond.

"Partnering with CinEvents is the clear next step in terms of securing and distributing content and expanding the Fathom brand," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We now have direct access to some of the most robust theatrical markets in the world, Europe and MENA, and a lot of exciting events already in the works."

"CinEvents is delighted to partner with Fathom Events. The event cinema sector continues to offer huge potential for growth across Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Fathom is the ideal partner to help us bring unique, diverse and exclusive content to cinema screens over the coming years," said Managing Director of CinEvents, LTD, Joe Evea. "This partnership enables our companies to offer content owners, from anywhere in the world, a truly international distribution footprint."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About CinEvents

CinEvents Ltd is a UK based full-service Event Cinema distributor working with cinemas across Europe and MENA. CinEvents works directly with rights holders and content creators to bring a range of unique and diverse events to the big screen. Events range from music and sport to theatre, comedy, anime and documentaries. The common theme is that every event caters to a clearly defined, passionate audience who come together to enjoy content they love in a communal, local environment. CinEvents works closely with brands and media owners to enhance each of its events and ensures that every event has a "cinema exclusive" element, in the form of additional on-screen content or a gift to take away. The CinEvents distribution model is underpinned by Cineplace, a data led, event cinema marketplace designed to help expand a rapidly growing area of the cinema industry. For more information, please visit www.cinevents.co.uk .

