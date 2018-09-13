Fathom Events to Debut 'NEVER HEARD' in Movie Theaters Nationwide for Special One-Night Event This November

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans will get to experience the premiere of "NEVER HEARD" in select cinemas nationwide in a one-night event on November 1. As part of the event, faith-based film audiences will enjoy a special cast intro and welcome message a performance by Jekalyn Carr singing her hit song "You're Bigger" and a behind-the-scenes interview with the cast.

Tickets for "NEVER HEARD" can be purchased beginning at www.FathomEvents.com and participating box offices.

Fathom Events, Webber Films and Riveting Entertainment bring "NEVER HEARD" to more than 500 select movie theaters on November 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (local time), For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Aaron Davis (David Banner) is accused of murder and incarcerated for a crime he swears that he did not commit. His son Jalen (Romeo Miller) is forced to grow up on the streets of Los Angeles without the guidance of a father and primarily raised by his mother Shala (Robin Givens) and Grandmother Camilla (Karen Abercrombie). Jalen finds his life at risk after his friend Diggy (Dijon Talton) decides to partner with one of the biggest drug dealers in the city leaving a large debt to be recouped. Everything seems to turn around when Aaron is reminded to put his faith in God first and use the power of prayer to help solve his problems. Will Aaron find a way to prove his innocence and save his son's life before it is too late?

"Fathom is excited to be partnering with Webber Films and Riveting Entertainment on this original film that brings a message of hope, no matter your circumstances." Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We strive to continue to bring unique film experiences that offer new ways of thinking to our audiences across the U.S."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 941 locations and 1,496 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Webber Films

Webber Films is an award-winning production company focused on film and commercial content creation. With the release of several feature films including A Broken Code (2012), Newark Ave (2014) There Is Many Like Us (2015), Secrets of Deception (2017), American Rackets (2018) and Never Heard (2018). Although focused primarily on feature film productions, some of their corporate clients in the past include General Motors, Ford, McDonald's, DreamWorks, Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures, Budweiser, and Red Bull with the production of promotional videos and commercials on various platforms.

About Riveting Entertainment

Riveting Entertainment is a multi-award-winning production company with a roster of top level Directors and was founded in 2008 by its CEO Andrew Listermann. Riveting produced content has over 10 billion views online and a client list that includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Redman, Backstreet Boys, Diddy, Mary J Blige, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Usher and many more. In 2017, Riveting released two feature film documentaries, "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" and "Mary J Blige: Strength of a Woman".

