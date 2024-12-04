Fathom Holdings Expands Verus Title Elite into Amarillo, Texas

CARY, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced the expansion of its joint venture, Verus Title Elite, into Amarillo, Texas.

With this expansion, Verus Title Elite now operates in four Texas markets, including Plano, Flower Mound, and Waxahachie, emphasizing its focus on community-centered service and localized expertise.

The move into Amarillo reflects Verus Title Elite's commitment to empowering Fathom agents and meeting the region's dynamic real estate market needs. Lori Quinlin, a seasoned title professional with strong ties to the Amarillo community, will lead the new office. Lori's extensive industry knowledge and dedication to client service will play a pivotal role in ensuring Verus Title Elite continues delivering exceptional real estate experiences.

"We are excited to bring Verus Title Elite to Amarillo," said Monica Schroeder, President of Verus Title. "This expansion aligns with our vision of providing exceptional title and escrow services to communities across Texas. Lori's leadership will be instrumental in establishing our presence and delivering on our promise of unparalleled customer care. We look forward to becoming integral to Amarillo's vibrant real estate community."

As Fathom Holdings continues to grow its integrated real estate services platform, Verus Title Elite exemplifies the Company's innovative approach to enhancing agent and client experiences through strategic market expansion and collaborative partnerships.

About Verus Title

Verus Title is a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. that offers comprehensive title insurance and settlement services. It is committed to innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction and provides real estate professionals and consumers with efficient, transparent, and reliable solutions. For more information, visit www.verustitle.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.