Fathom Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with ByOwner to Tap into the Massive FSBO Opportunity

CARY, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings, today announced a strategic partnership with ByOwner, the leading for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) marketplace (including ByOwner.com and BuyOwner.com, with over 500,000 monthly visitors). The collaboration is designed to convert FSBO listings that need professional support into high-value full-service listings with Fathom agents.

With roughly 6% of all U.S. home sales listed as FSBO and more than 20% of those eventually converting to full-service representation, this partnership represents a major opportunity. ByOwner's platform will refer FSBO sellers and buyers to Fathom's nationwide network of agents when they're ready for professional assistance. In return, Fathom agents gain access to motivated sellers and buyers, while Fathom Realty earns a larger percentage split for each converted transaction.

"We're excited to partner with ByOwner to unlock this major segment of the market," said Marco Fregenal CEO of Fathom Holdings. "FSBO sellers who need extra support now have a direct path into Fathom's full-service platform, and our agents gain high-quality listing and buyer opportunities. This partnership further accelerates our growth and supports our mission to strengthen our position as a leading brokerage across the country."

Colby Sambrotto, CEO of ByOwner.com, added: "Our mission has always been to empower sellers. With Fathom, we're adding a best-in-class agent option for those who want or need full-service support, giving our sellers and buyers the full range of choice."

About ByOwner.com

ByOwner.com is a leading online marketplace that connects property owners directly with buyers and renters, eliminating traditional intermediary costs. Founded to empower homeowners with greater control over their real estate transactions, the platform provides comprehensive listing tools, marketing resources, and support services that make for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) and for-rent-by-owner transactions simple and effective. With thousands of active listings nationwide, ByOwner.com serves both residential and commercial property owners seeking to maximize their returns while maintaining full control of the sales or rental process. For more information, visit www.ByOwner.com and invest.byowner.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

