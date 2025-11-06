Fathom Holdings Launches Real Results Lead Program

New Initiative Designed to Shorten Sales Cycles and Provide Agents with Qualified, Vetted Leads

CARY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings, today announced the launch of its Real Results lead program.

Real Results is a lead generation and qualification platform designed to deliver vetted, ready-to-transact clients to Fathom agents. In recent months, Real Results has successfully supported the company's Elevate program, generating measurable benefits for agents and driving significant increases in mortgage and title attach rates. The program's next phase will expand to manage leads within Fathom's START program, further enhancing cross-division growth opportunities.

"For more than a decade, Real Results' primary mission has been to help sales organizations connect with qualified prospects who are ready to do business," said Jamey Smith, President of Real Results. "Our advanced communication technologies, utilization of conversational AI, and U.S.-based outreach team enable us to engage potential buyers and sellers, connect them with top-performing Fathom agents, and accelerate the sales cycle. The success of our partnership within the Elevate program has been remarkable, and we're excited to extend that success across the broader Fathom platform."

Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, added: "Over the past year, we've seen growing demand for more effective lead generation and conversion solutions. Our expanded collaboration with Real Results delivers high-quality, actionable leads that empower our agents to close more transactions, faster. In the coming weeks, we'll be announcing several additional initiatives that reinforce our commitment to helping our agents stay at the forefront of the real estate industry, driving sales, streamlining workflows, and improving client experiences."

With nearly 15,000 agents across 43 states and Washington, D.C., Fathom continues to invest in innovative programs and technologies that drive agent success. Real Results represents another key step in the company's mission to provide its agents with industry-leading tools, resources, and support to grow their businesses.

