Fathom Holdings Promotes Ten-Year Company Veteran to Vice President of Brokerage Operations

As Fathom works to accelerate its growth, Kerr will continue to play an important role in this newly created position. She will be involved in enhancing company-wide operations and support for Fathom's growing network of agents, while helping drive the Fathom's growth objectives. Kerr will oversee agent support, onboarding, and training, and will report to Samantha Giuggio, Fathom's Chief Brokerage Operations Officer.

Kerr joined Fathom Realty as a licensed broker in 2010, quickly becoming a top producer. In 2013, she was appointed District Director/Broker-in-Charge, taking on day-to-day operations of the Raleigh-Durham South district, agent management and training, along with real estate compliance oversight. A year later, she was promoted to Director of National Training, where she was responsible for establishing and growing a national training department to deliver real-time, centralized online, on-demand, and in-person training to Fathom agents and leadership across the country. Kerr also led the development of Fathom's Mentor Program, which pairs certified mentors with new agents, equipping them with the foundation and skills to grow their own successful real estate businesses. Kerr was awarded Fathom's CEO Award for Excellence in 2015. She has also played a meaningful role as a key contributor in the utilization of Fathom's proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, intelliAgent, since its earliest stages of development, and led the migration of Fathom's customer relationship management system and website platform.

"DeJane has been a force at Fathom for a decade, earning praise and accolades from agents, associates and from our industry," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "She has played a key role for us at the national level, and we look forward to her additional contributions as we continue to pursue our goals of attracting and retaining agents and helping them become more productive so they can grow their own businesses."

"I am grateful for the opportunities I've had at Fathom, and look forward to giving back in my new role," said Kerr. "Having been a successful agent, I am well aware of the work it takes to thrive in real estate. I look forward to helping other agents meet their potential, while working with Fathom to further develop and enhance our agent-centric business."

Kerr holds a North Carolina Real Estate Broker license and has received several industry designations and numerous industry awards. She serves on a number of professional associations, including the Professional Standards Committee and as Past-President of the Women's Council of REALTORS® - Raleigh Regional Network.

