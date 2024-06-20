Fathom Holdings' Subsidiary, Verus Title, Expands Footprint in Utah, Colorado, and Virginia through the Addition of LW Traveling Title

CARY, N.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verus Title, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that Salt Lake City, Utah-based LW Traveling Title (Traveling Title) is now part of Verus Title.

Traveling Title is an established title insurance agency with nine team members serving Utah, Colorado, and Virginia.

"We are delighted to share that Traveling Title is now a part of our Verus team," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. "Utah, with its thriving real estate market, is a strategic addition to our geographic footprint. With the addition of Traveling Title, Verus Title is poised to leverage its technology tools and exceptional service commitment to deliver unparalleled service in Utah, Colorado, and Virginia. This expansion underscores Fathom's commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative real estate solutions. We are excited about the opportunities and growth this collaboration will bring, enhancing our ability to serve clients with excellence and convenience."

Paul Yurashevich, President of Verus Title, added, "Verus Title and Fathom are excited to welcome the Traveling Title team. Traveling Title is well known in Utah for going above and beyond for its clients with convenient closings and strong knowledge of title. That matches Verus' commitment to service well; adding to all the technology tools that Verus brings to the table, we have a winning formula for best-in-class title products in the state. We are excited to grow together in the state, and this addition to our team will help us offer broader and better coverage in Utah."

Real Estate Mergers & Acquisitions Co. (REMA) facilitated the transaction for both parties.

