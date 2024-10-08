Fathom Holdings' Subsidiary, Verus Title, Expands Into Rhode Island

Expansion Strengthens Fathom's Diversified Portfolio and Enhances Verus Title's Reach

CARY, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven real estate services platform, today announced the expansion of its subsidiary, Verus Title, into Rhode Island. This move marks a key milestone in Verus Title's growth strategy, extending its operations to 29 states across the U.S.

The expansion into Rhode Island highlights Fathom Holdings' commitment to pursuing targeted growth opportunities while broadening its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients and agents nationwide. With the addition of Rhode Island, Verus Title strengthens its national presence, further solidifying its impact on the real estate industry.

"The growth of Verus Title into Rhode Island demonstrates our commitment to a strategic vision of growth and innovation," said Jon Gwin, Fathom's Chief Operating Officer. "At the same time, the overall expansion under Fathom Holdings reflects our goal to diversify and strengthen our portfolio across multiple sectors. Together, we are building an incredible future with limitless potential. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of collaboration, we are moving forward to serve our suite of companies, teams, clients, and investors."

Verus Title, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services, is known for delivering exceptional customer service through innovative, technology-driven solutions. Its expansion into Rhode Island supports the company's mission to provide seamless, high-quality services to real estate professionals and clients across the country.

"We are thrilled to announce that Rhode Island is the 29th state for Verus Title," said Verus Title President Monica Schroeder. "This growth represents a significant milestone in our journey and aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional real estate settlement and title services on a broader scale. Our team is excited to bring our expertise, dedication to customer service, and innovative solutions to Rhode Island. We look forward to building strong relationships within this community and continuing to set the standard for excellence in our industry."

About Verus Title

Verus Title is a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., offering comprehensive title insurance and settlement services. Verus Title is committed to innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction, providing real estate professionals and consumers with efficient, transparent, and reliable solutions.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

