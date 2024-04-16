Fathom Realty Announces Promotion of Daniel Lang to Regional Director

CARY, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its subsidiary, Fathom Realty has promoted Daniel Lang to Regional Director, Eastern Region. In his new role, Lang will oversee operations and growth initiatives in the Eastern third of the United States, leveraging his extensive experience and leadership skills to drive success for agents and clients alike.

Lang joined Fathom Realty in 2018 and quickly distinguished himself as a leader in the real estate industry. He served as the District Director for the Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina Metro Areas and currently is the State Broker for South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Lang has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to excellence and a passion for serving his agents, clients, and community. During his time at Fathom, he has earned multiple awards for production, agent growth, agent retention, mentorship, and attach rates.

Before his career in real estate, Lang served in the Marine Corps for over 29 years with dedicated service, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His military career included leadership roles such as Scout Observer, Infantry Officer, Director of Recruiting Operations for the 6th Marine Corps District, and Officer in Charge of a small team with Combined Forces Special Operations Command in Afghanistan. Lang's military background instilled in him a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence, which he now brings to his role at Fathom Realty.

Lang is a lifetime member of the Circle of Excellence-Central Carolina REALTORS® Association, an Executive Board member of CCRA, a Board of Directors member of the South Carolina Association of REALTORS®, and a member of the Grievance Committee and Professional Standards Committee. He is known for his specialties in seller representation, Military relocation, first-time home buyers, new construction, and move-up buyers.

"We are thrilled to promote Dan Lang to the role of Regional Director," said Fathom Realty Chief Operations Officer Samantha Giuggio. "Dan's leadership, integrity, and dedication to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead the Eastern region to new heights. We look forward to seeing his positive impact on our leadership team and District Directors."

"I am excited and honored by the challenges and opportunities in this new role. I look forward to continuing to serve our leadership team, agents, and community by providing a positive example, presence, knowledge, and can-do attitude," said Daniel Lang.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

