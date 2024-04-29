Fathom Realty Celebrates the Success of Fathom Serves Initiative

CARY, N.C., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced its upcoming Summer Fathom Serves initiative. From June 3 to 8, 2024, Fathom Realty agents and staff will dedicate their time and efforts to give back to their local communities and favorite charitable organizations. The Fathom family will come together with a shared goal to strengthen their bond with their communities by volunteering their time and talents during Fathom Serves week.

Fathom Serves

"Fathom Serves is just one example of how Fathom is more than just a real estate company – a company with a heart for service," remarked Fathom CEO Marco Fregenal. "Our commitment to community involvement and servant leadership was beautifully exemplified during our inaugural Fathom Serves event last year and we look forward to making a further impact at this year's event. It will be an opportunity for Fathom Realty to showcase its dedication to the communities it serves and its desire to make a genuine difference."

The significance of this event goes beyond mere service; it reflects Fathom's guiding principle of servant leadership. Fathom's inaugural Fathom Serves event in August 2023 involved 420 dedicated volunteers who collectively contributed 2,200 hours of service, leaving a resounding impact on their communities in 55 events across 24 states. The inaugural event was a resounding success, signifying the power of community involvement, servant leadership, and the unwavering commitment of the Fathom family to be a force for good. The week-long event saw a multitude of charitable activities, ranging from school programs to beautification projects and from food drives for homeless shelters to various initiatives aimed at helping those in need. Each Fathom district had the autonomy to select how they wanted to serve their local communities or chosen charity organizations. The overarching goal was to encourage every district nationwide to join forces and make a substantial, collective difference during this special week dedicated solely to giving back.

"At Fathom, we believe that service is more than just a principle – it's a way of life," stated Samantha Giuggio, Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Realty. "Through this event, we united to make a significant impact in our local areas. It's a testament to our commitment to the communities we serve."

"Our mission is simple," emphasized William Nunez, Director of Culture at Fathom Realty. "We are committed to positively impacting the areas we serve, and we are excited to celebrate the meaningful change we made through our annual event, Fathom Serves."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the use of proceeds. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of Fathom's business and other risks set forth in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on September 13, 2021, as amended and/or supplemented, and in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of Fathom's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Realty