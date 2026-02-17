Fathom Realty Appoints Stephanie Verderose as Vice President of Growth

CARY, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) (the "Company"), a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Verderose as Vice President of Growth. In this newly created role, Verderose will report directly to Lori Muller, President of Fathom Realty, and will lead initiatives focused on agent production, agent attraction and retention, and community development.

Verderose is a respected real estate executive, speaker, trainer, and Senior Certified Coach with Workman Success Systems, bringing 39 years of industry experience. Since launching her career in 1987, she has built a reputation for exceptional service, long-term relationship building, and strong operational leadership.

From agent to broker-owner and franchisee, Verderose has led multiple real estate offices, building strong cultures, scalable systems, and high-performing teams. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in accountability, vision, and measurable growth. She defines success not only by client loyalty and referrals, but by the sustained production, profitability, and leadership development of the professionals she mentors.

"My leadership philosophy has always been centered on expanding teams and maximizing their productivity," said Verderose. "Success is built through strong systems, intentional coaching, and a community that empowers agents. While launching Partner Real Estate, we recognized that Elevate and the Fathom Realty platform were already years ahead in technology and innovation. With great leadership and a model designed for opportunity and scalability, I'm excited to work alongside driven professionals to build something extraordinary together."

Verderose spent 21 years with EXIT Realty Corp., earning multiple accolades including Broker of the Year and leading her office to Top Office and Franchise of the Year awards in New Jersey. She has received numerous additional industry accolades and professional designations throughout her career.

A licensed real estate instructor in New Jersey and Director of the Real Estate IQ Academy, Verderose brings decades of operational leadership and a background in advertising and marketing. She helps agents, brokers, and leadership teams build stronger brands, expand their market presence, and increase profitability.

As a Senior Certified Coach with Workman Success Systems, she coaches brokers and teams nationwide, delivering structured systems, accountability frameworks, and leadership strategies designed to help organizations scale and thrive in shifting markets. Her coaching philosophy centers on clarity, discipline, culture building, and long-term growth.

Verderose has held leadership roles at the local, regional, and state levels, including serving as President at both the local and regional associations. She has served as a Director with Bright MLS and SJ Shore MLS and on committees within the National Association of REALTORS®.

Muller emphasized that the role was intentionally designed to align with Verderose's strengths.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Stephanie for over 18 years and can say with confidence that this role was created intentionally around what she does best - driving growth, strengthening agent retention, and building meaningful communities," said Muller. "At Fathom, we are building on our strong foundation while elevating the agent and consumer experience through enhanced service and technology-powered support that keeps the agent-consumer relationship at the heart of every transaction."

The appointment underscores Fathom Realty's continued investment in leadership, agent success, and scalable growth initiatives designed to support professionals at every stage of their careers.

About Fathom Realty

Fathom Realty is a national real estate brokerage powered by its proprietary intelliAgent platform. Built on a service-first philosophy, Fathom provides agents with industry-leading technology, support, training, and revenue-sharing opportunities designed to help them grow their businesses while keeping more of their hard-earned income. Learn more at www.fathomrealty.com .

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: reliance on, and risks associated with hiring, integrating and retaining, key personnel; risks associated with general economic conditions, including rising interest rates; its ability to generate positive operational cash flow; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue achieving significant growth; its ability to continue its growth trajectory while achieving profitability over time; risks related to ongoing and future litigation; and other risks as set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of Fathom's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.