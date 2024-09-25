Fathom Realty Earns Top Ranking for Agent Satisfaction Among Nation's Largest Real Estate Companies

CARY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, was named the top real estate company for agent satisfaction among the nation's 40 largest real estate companies. The recognition, awarded by Career.io, underscores Fathom's unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for agents and employees.

Career.io's study, which analyzed data from over 755,000 job reviews across various professions, identified real estate agents as one of the most satisfied job groups. Among the companies evaluated, Fathom Realty stood out with an exceptional Glassdoor rating, earning it the highest agent satisfaction score in the industry. This honor was recently highlighted in an RISMedia article titled "Being a REALTOR® Breeds High Job Satisfaction," further cementing Fathom Realty's leadership in creating a thriving agent community.

"This recognition is the result of years of hard work by Fathom Realty COO Samantha Giuggio and her team, who have continually put the needs of agents and employees first," said Fathom Holdings' CEO Fregenal. "When our agents thrive, Fathom thrives. This ranking reflects our commitment to service, collaboration, and innovation—ensuring our agents are empowered to succeed."

Giuggio added: "At Fathom, our focus has always been on fostering an environment where our agents and staff feel heard, appreciated, and empowered. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and all the local leaders who work tirelessly to support our agents. Knowing that our agents feel this level of support reaffirms that our approach to leadership, culture, and innovation is making a tangible impact on their success and well-being."

Key factors driving Fathom Realty's top agent satisfaction ranking include:

Agent-Centric Business Model: Fathom's innovative compensation plans, including Fathom Max and Fathom Share, provide agents with flexibility in how they manage and grow their businesses. These plans feature revenue-sharing opportunities, allowing agents to maximize their earnings while maintaining a sustainable work-life balance.

Training and Leadership Support: Fathom Realty offers comprehensive training, mentorship, and leadership support, ensuring agents have access to the resources and knowledge they need to succeed. This emphasis on continuous learning keeps Fathom agents competitive in an ever-evolving industry.

Technological Advancements: By equipping agents with cutting-edge technology, Fathom streamlines operations and enhances client engagement, allowing agents to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.

Collaborative Culture: Fathom Realty prioritizes teamwork and servant leadership, creating a culture of collaboration where agents support one another and grow together. This positive environment promotes personal and professional growth, benefiting agents and their clients.

Fathom Realty's top ranking in agent satisfaction marks both a proud milestone and a springboard for future innovation and growth. The company remains dedicated to enhancing the agent experience through ongoing investments in technology, leadership, and culture. By prioritizing its agents, Fathom Realty ensures long-term success for both its professionals and the organization as a whole.

