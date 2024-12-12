Fathom Realty Names Andrew Shock, Vice President of Operations, to Drive Growth and Innovation

"Andrew's expertise, knowledge, and positive energy align perfectly with our vision and will drive us toward our goals," said Samantha Giuggio, President of Fathom Realty and Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Holdings. "With his leadership, we are confident in our continued journey to becoming the top choice for agents and clients in the country."

Shock brings extensive real estate expertise spanning operational management, transactions across residential and commercial properties, corporate portfolio sales, and new home developments. As former Director of Operations at eXp Realty, he has demonstrated a track record of driving growth and operational excellence. His commitment to delivering exceptional results and creating value for clients and stakeholders makes him a valuable addition to the Fathom Realty team. Shock's operational oversight will allow DeJane Kerr, Senior Vice President of Compliance, to focus on brokerage compliance. This organizational change reflects Fathom Realty's commitment to driving growth and enhancing efficiency.

"I'm honored to join Fathom and work with such a talented team," added Shock. "Throughout my career, I've been driven by a commitment to revolutionizing real estate, and Fathom's values strongly reflect that vision. Together, we're creating a platform where agents can grow, thrive, and achieve lasting success in a supportive environment."

Shock earned two bachelor's degrees from the University of Toledo: one in Business Administration with a focus on Organizational Leadership and Management and another in Legal and Paralegal Studies.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

