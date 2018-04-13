Fatty Amides: Global Market Report (2018-2022) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.07% to Reach $391.5 Million

The fatty amides market size will grow from USD 320.7 Million in 2017 to USD 391.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.07%.

The increasing need for organic additives and the growing packaging industry drive the fatty amides market. Rising awareness about the use of environment-friendly products and the impact of hazardous effects of plastics and petroleum-based products on the environment are the key factors fueling the growth of the fatty amides market. The opportunities for the market include the increasing penetration in key end-use industries and preference of bio-based raw materials over petrochemicals, which will drive the demand for polymer additives. In contrast, factors such as price volatility of raw materials are hampering the growth of the fatty amides market.



The erucamide segment, by fatty amide type, accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to dominate through 2022. Erucamide is used primarily as a slip agent, anti-fogging, and lubricant for plastic films (polyolefin) which are used in food packing. The growing film processing industr - owing to the increasing disposable income and rising demand for packed food - drive the demand for erucamide.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the fatty amides market, in terms of value and volume, followed by North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Over the years, the Asia Pacific region has become a hub for foreign investments and ease of doing business. In addition to this booming manufacturing and automotive sector, largely due to the low-cost labor and cost-effective availability of land, the increase in demand for fatty amides can largely be attributed to the rising population of the region with high disposable incomes and rising demand for packed food. The increasing demand for organic additives also drives the fatty amides market in the region.

The global fatty amides market is dominated by players such Croda International (UK), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Italmatch Chemicals (Italy), PMC Biogenix, (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Fine Organics (India), Nippon Fine Chemical (Japan), Haihang Industry (China), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and BASF (Germany). These players adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, and agreements to increase their share in the fatty amides market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Products

Consumer-Driven Demand

Restraints

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Increasing Penetration in Key End-Use Industries

Preferences of Bio-Based Raw Materials Over Petrochemicals

Challenges

Easy Availability of Raw Materials in Developing Regions Leading to Over Capacity

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Fatty Amides Market, by Type



7 Fatty Amides Market, by Product Form



8 Fatty Amides Market, by Function



9 Fatty Amides Market, by End-Use Industry



10 Fatty Amides Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



BASF

Croda International

Fine Organic Industries

Haihang Industry

Italmatch Chemicals

KAO Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Fine Chemical

PMC Biogenix

