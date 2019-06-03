Fatty Esters in 2019: Worldwide Market Overview & Outlook (2016-2024) with 112 Company Profiles
DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fatty Esters - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousands by the following Product Segments:
- Glyceryl Monostearate
- Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil
- Isopropyl Palmitate & Isopropyl Myristate
- Others
Further, the report analyzes the following End-Use Applications:
- Food
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Functional Fluids
- Other Applications
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABITEC Corporation (USA)
- AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Croda International plc (UK)
- Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (Singapore)
- FELDA IFFCO LLC (USA)
- Fine Organics Industries Ltd. (India)
- Gattefoss S.A.S. (France)
- IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad (Malaysia)
- KLK Oleo (Malaysia)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- P&G Chemicals (USA)
- PMC Biogenix, Inc. (USA)
- Sasol Limited (South Africa)
- Stepan Company (USA)
- Starinerie Dubois (France)
- Subhash Chemical Industries (India)
- UNION DERIVAN, S.A. (UNDESA (Spain)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Fatty Acid Esters & Their Applications - A Snapshot
Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Fatty Esters Market
Glyceryl Monostearate Leads the Global Fatty Esters Market
Personal Care and Cosmetic Sectors Drive Growth, Food Industry to Continue Dominance
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Robust Demand for Personal Care Products & Cosmetics: A Strong Growth Driver
Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Spur Fatty Esters Demand
Market Buoyed by the Fat Replacement Trend
Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Major Influencing Factor
Obesity: Facts & Figures
Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Revival in Automotive Industry to Boost Market Prospects for Fatty Esters Used as Functional Fluids
Opportunity Indicators:
Drug Delivery Application of MCT Oil in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
Animal Feed: A Major End-Use Application
Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Fatty Esters
Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Superior than Diesel
Biodiesel Gains Market Significance
Challenges Faced by the Biodiesel Industry
Specialty Esters to Drive the Market
Natural Fatty Esters Gain Importance
Bacteria: Novel Sources of Fatty Esters
Red Raspberry Seed Oil Emerging As Omega-3 Fatty Acid Source
New Research Condemns Excess Intake of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Fatty Esters Become More Responsible Towards Environment and End Product Performance
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
General Classification of Fatty Acid Esters
Simple Esters with Lower Chain Alcohols
Esters of Fatty Acids with Complex Chain Alcohols
Classification Based on Viscosity or Density
Based on viscosity and density, esters can be classified into five different groups:
Classification Based on Functions
Emollient Esters
Surfactant Esters
Key Fatty Ester Segments
Glyceryl Monostearate
Applications
Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil
Applications
Disadvantages
Isopropyl Esters
Isopropyl Palmitate
Physical and Chemical Properties of Isopropyl Palmitate
Isopropyl Myristate
Physical and Chemical Properties of Isopropyl Myristate
Other Fatty Esters
Glycol Esters (Polyethylene Glycol Esters)
Polyol Esters
Sorbitan Esters
Sucrose Esters
5. EMULSIFIERS: THE MOST COMMON APPLICATION OF FATTY ESTERS
Food Emulsifiers
Glycerin Fatty Acid Esters
Monoglyceride
Diglyceride
Triglyceride
Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester
Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters
Other Emulsification Applications of Fatty Esters
6. FATTY ACID METHYL ESTERS (FAME): A SPECIAL GROUP OF FATTY ACID ESTERS
An Overview
History
Methyl Ester Capacity Ramp up Trail
Production
Raw Materials
Virgin Oils
Yellow-Grease and Animal Fats
Procedure
Infrastructure Required for Storage of Biodiesel
Materials Compatibility
Production of Biodiesel Made Much Cheaper
Eco-friendly and Economical Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Produced by Fermentation of Biomass
Features of Biodiesel
Reduced Emissions
Lubricity
Biodegradability
Toxicity
Cold Flow Properties
Applications
Different Types of Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
()5-HETE Methyl Esters
Curcas Oil Methyl Esters
Jem Methyl Esters
Soy Methyl Esters
Alpha-Sulphonated Methyl Ester - A New Addition to the Methyl Esters Group
7. FATTY ACIDS: AN IMPORTANT RAW MATERIAL OF FATTY ESTERS
History
Structure
Production
Classification
Saturated Fatty Acids
Unsaturated Fatty Acids
Fatty Acid Derivatives
Market
Applications
Examples of Fatty Acids
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Calumet Specialty Products Acquires Biosynthetic Technologies
Sciadonics Introduces DELTA-5 Oil by SciaEssentials
Lonza Demonstrates Polyaldo Polyglyceryl Esters
Evonik Unveils New Omega-3 Product
PMC Biogenix Expands Capacity for Long Chain Fatty Acid Intermediates
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121)
- The United States (36)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (30)
- France (5)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
