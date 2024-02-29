FaverGray Celebrates Delivery of Seminary Lane (Theory Gainesville) 862-Bed Student Housing Community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray, a leading student housing general contractor, is proud to announce the successful delivery of Seminary Lane (Theory Gainesville), a remarkable 298-unit, 862-bed student housing community near the University of Florida in Gainesville.

The project encompasses approximately six acres and consists of four new apartment buildings, varying in height from three to five stories, as well as two parking garages.

Seminary Lane (Theory Gainesville)

What sets the project apart is the exceptional array of rooftop amenities, designed to create a truly exceptional living experience for its residents. These amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an impressive Jumbotron for community events, and inviting courtyard spaces for relaxation and socialization.

"We are honored to announce the completion of Seminary Lane," expressed Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President of FaverGray, emphasizing our commitment to delivering top-tier construction projects tailored to meet the needs and aspirations of developers and owner/operators, setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the industry.

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in bringing this project to life," said John Kitchens, Division Leader of FaverGray. "Their commitment to excellence and attention to detail have not only ensured the timely delivery of this project but also exemplify our unwavering commitment to exceeding the expectations of developers and owner/operators, setting a standard of quality and reliability in the construction industry.

FaverGray's commitment to excellence shines through in the timely delivery of every project phase. This achievement underscores FaverGray's dedication to quality and adherence to project timelines. FaverGray takes pride in bringing this project to Gainesville and experiencing the positive impact it will have on the student housing community.

Visit www.favergray.com for more information.

About FaverGray: FaverGray, an award-winning general contractor, focuses on creating exceptional multifamily and student housing communities. With decades of expertise in this niche, we bring a deep understanding of the unique needs and dynamics of these specialized projects.

Media Contact:

Paige Rosenberger

Director of Marketing

FaverGray

[email protected]

SOURCE FaverGray