FaverGray Celebrates the Completion of The Grove at Ocala: 329-Unit Multifamily Community in Ocala, Florida

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is honored to announce the successful delivery of The Grove at Ocala project, a luxury apartment community located on approximately 36 acres in Ocala, Florida.

The Grove at Ocala encompasses an impressive 448,645 square feet and features seven buildings. The development consists of 329 apartment units spread across two 3-story Type A apartment buildings, as well as five 3-story Type B apartment buildings.

The Grove at Ocala - FaverGray

Residents of The Grove at Ocala will enjoy an array of upscale amenities, including a clubhouse with a pool, fitness center, yoga room, two pickleball courts, and two bocce ball courts. The community also includes a pet spa, bark park and walking trails.

The construction of this community showcases FaverGray's expertise, consisting of wood frame construction with stone and fiber cement trim on the exterior façade. Roofing features architectural-style shingles and standing seam metal roofing.

"With great honor, we unveil the completion of The Grove at Ocala," stated Ben Hinson, FaverGray's Executive Vice President. "This achievement underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering superior construction projects, tailored to meet the precise needs of developers and owner/operators, while establishing new standards for quality and innovation within the industry," added Hinson.

"We take immense pride in the diligent efforts of our team, culminating in the realization of this project," remarked Mark Higby, FaverGray's Division Leader. "Their unwavering dedication to excellence and meticulous attention to detail have not only ensured the timely delivery of this project but also symbolize our enduring commitment to surpassing the expectations of developers and owner/operators, thus setting a definitive standard of quality and reliability in the construction sector," shared Higby.

The Grove at Ocala highlights FaverGray's dedication to delivering top-quality construction projects that exceed developer and owner/operator expectations and elevate the standard of living.

Visit www.favergray.com for more information.

About FaverGray: FaverGray, an award-winning general contractor, focuses on creating exceptional multifamily and student housing communities. With decades of expertise in this niche, we bring a deep understanding of the unique needs and dynamics of these specialized projects.

Media Contact:

Paige Rosenberger

Director of Marketing

FaverGray

[email protected]



SOURCE FaverGray