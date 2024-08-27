FaverGray Celebrates the Completion of The Station at San Marco: 345-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray proudly announces the successful delivery of The Station at San Marco, a luxury multifamily project set to redefine urban living in Jacksonville.

Situated along the vibrant Hendricks Avenue in historic San Marco, The Station at San Marco stands as a testament to FaverGray's commitment to excellence in urban, infill mixed-use developments. The community offers 345 luxurious apartment units, a parking garage with rooftop amenities, and ground-level retail space.

The Station at San Marco spans across 3.3 acres and represents a transformative addition to the city's skyline. With its strategic location along I-95, residents will enjoy unparalleled access to the best that Jacksonville has to offer.

The five-story building features 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, providing a vibrant hub for community engagement and commerce. Additionally, The Station at San Marco showcases a sky lounge on the top level of the parking garage, complete with a rooftop pool and luxury amenities, offering residents a truly elevated living experience.

"The delivery of The Station at San Marco represents the culmination of hard work, collaboration, and a shared vision. We're honored to have played a role in bringing this project to fruition," said Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President of FaverGray.

"Our success in delivering The Station at San Marco reflects the strong partnership between our team, client, and trade partners. Together, we've turned vision into reality, building a community that will enrich lives for years to come," shared John Kitchens, Division Leader at FaverGray. "Our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and attention to detail not only ensured the timely delivery of this project but also demonstrate our steadfast commitment to exceeding the expectations of developers and owner/operators, thereby setting a definitive standard of quality and reliability in the multifamily construction industry," added Kitchens.

The project demonstrates FaverGray's commitment to providing developers and owner/operators with high-quality construction projects. The Station at San Marco project showcases FaverGray's dedication to fostering long-term relationships built on trust, reliability, and superior craftsmanship. Visit www.favergray.com for more information.

About FaverGray: FaverGray, an award-winning general contractor, focuses on creating exceptional multifamily and student housing communities. With decades of expertise in this niche, we bring a deep understanding of the unique needs and dynamics of these specialized projects.

